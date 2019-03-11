Airline CEO wins hearts as his response to 10-year-old seeking his advice goes viral

A 10-year-old boy wrote a letter to the CEO of Qantas asking him for advice on how to run his own airline. It was the sweet response by the airline’s CEO that won many hearts online. The incident was tweeted by the official account of the airline along with the picture of the boy, his handwritten letter and the CEO’s reply.

“Our competitors don’t normally ask us for advice, but when an airline leader reached out, we couldn’t ignore it. Naturally, there was only one way to respond: CEO to CEO,” read the tweet. According to the letter written by Alex Jacquot, addressed to Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, the young boy was seeking advice to run his airline ‘Oceania Express’.

“I’m Alex Jacquot, a 10-year-old boy (please take me seriously) and I want to start an airline,” wrote the 10-year-old. He then went on to explain how he has started his airline, along with his best friend and had already done some of the work including the types of planes he needs, flight numbers, catering and more. After which, he goes on to ask for Joyce’s advice. “Do you have any tips on starting an airline? I’d be very grateful to know what you have to say.”

Responding to Jacquot’s letter, Joyce wrote, “Thank you for letting me know about your new airline. I had heard some rumours of another entrant in the market, so I appreciate you taking the time to write.” He then wrote how he too was once a young boy curious about planes and though he gave some advise to the young Jacquot, he also invited him for a meeting to “compare notes”. The boy’s mother, Natasha Jacquot, told the DailyMail that she was not expecting such a “great response”. The family is now waiting for the confirmation dates of the meeting between the two CEOs.

The tweet, which went viral with over four thousand likes, triggered several reactions on social media. While many praised the airline, others lauded the little boy for his letter.

