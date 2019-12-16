Watch: Aircraft with two people onboard crash lands on north Phoenix street

The footage of the incident shows the aircraft descending onto the streets near Deer Valley Airport. The footage of the incident shows the aircraft descending onto the streets near Deer Valley Airport.

A busy street near the Deer valley airport in Phoenix became an emergency runway for an aircraft with two people on board. The emergency crew were called in after the plane made an impromptu on a street in the north valley on Wednesday morning.

Watch the video here:

The surveillance footage of the incident soon went viral. According to local reports, the aircraft came to halt in the middle of the street near 23rd Avenue and Luis Drive.

The impromptu landing reportedly caused damage to several vehicles which were parked on the side of the road and also hit a power pole.

As per the Phoenix Fire Department’s Facebook post, the pilot and the passenger were treated and the pilot was transported in stable condition for evaluation at a nearby hospital. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently probing the emergency landing.

