Aircraft gets stuck under bridge in China, viral video leaves netizens in splits

Ever heard of an aircraft getting stuck under a bridge? That is exactly what happened in China.

A video of an aircraft stuck under a footbridge in Harbin and the efforts made to take it out has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens amused. The 44-second clip shows a disassembled fuselage — the main body of the aircraft — jammed under the bridge as it was being transported.

However, the driver soon comes up with a novel idea to take out the aircraft. According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, the driver deflated the tires of the truck to create a gap between the bridge and the body of the plane to get away from the situation.

Watch the video here:

An airplane was stuck under a footbridge in Harbin, China. Watch how it was removed by a witty driver pic.twitter.com/Puxi4l1AEa — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) October 21, 2019

The clip, which has been viewed over 28,000 times, has triggered several reactions online. While many were amused by the occurrence, others wondered why the path was not planned and verified before transporting the aircraft.

Now this is bizzare 😨 — Diya40 (@Diya401) October 22, 2019

When you take Google maps seriously 😂

Hope no one is injured 😥 — Prajwal.H.G (@PrajwalHG3) October 22, 2019

Would you still want to fly in this plane? — Tomas Gutierrez (@TomasKallanish) October 22, 2019

The “witty driver” should have known the fuselage would not fit. Witty? Stupid I would say. — Ed Marek (@ed_marek) October 21, 2019

Why the driver/planners did not check the path and verified that the thing will be transportable by truck? — تبدیلی ریجیکٹڈ (@beenish_rana) October 21, 2019