Aircraft gets stuck under bridge in China, viral video leaves netizens in splits

The clip, which has been viewed over 28,000 times, has triggered several reactions online. While many were amused by the occurrence, others wondered why the path was not planned and verified before transporting the aircraft.

Ever heard of an aircraft getting stuck under a bridge? That is exactly what happened in China.

A video of an aircraft stuck under a footbridge in Harbin and the efforts made to take it out has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens amused. The 44-second clip shows a disassembled fuselage — the main body of the aircraft — jammed under the bridge as it was being transported.

However, the driver soon comes up with a novel idea to take out the aircraft. According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, the driver deflated the tires of the truck to create a gap between the bridge and the body of the plane to get away from the situation.

Watch the video here:

