‘Watch out for Ghostface’: Airbnb offers stay in original ‘Scream’ house for Halloween

October is here and so are extensive Halloween plans and ideas. Moving beyond spooky costumes and parties, people in the US now have an usual way to mark the last weekend — a staycation at the original ‘Scream’ house.

Halloween or All Saints’ Eve is a widely celebrated event in many countries, particularly in the US, on the last day of October. And as people are figuring out their festive plans, Airbnb is offering guests a stay at the home where much of the original 1996 movie was filmed.

For all adventurous horror movie enthusiasts, the mansion located in Northern California is up for grabs for an “ultimate Halloween overnight stay” at only $5 a night, CNN reported. The house is the same one from the iconic cult film, where the party-turned-murder spree and ‘Ghostface’ were revealed.

“With reports of Ghostface on the loose terrorising Woodsboro once again, local sheriff Dewey Riley (aka David Arquette) is your host,” read a post on the Airbnb website. “Heed his warnings and watch your back or you might find yourself face to face with the most fearsome killer to slash his way across the silver screen,” it warned superfans willing to experience the thrilling stayover.

The special event has been planned ahead of the upcoming Scream film, which is set to release in 2022, along with marking the silver jubilee of the epic Wes Craven directorial. To mark the occasion, the organisers will host three one-night stays for up to four people at the scary venue on October 27, October 29 and October 31.

Lucky customers who secure bookings will get a chance to not only explore the house in all its original glory, but also a chance to learn behind-the-scenes secrets of the Scream franchise, including the cast, characters, plot twists and more.

And to ensure a pure experience filled with adrenaline, guests can binge-watch the Scream movies while enjoying ’90s snacks, while having a direct phone line to Ghostface, in case they have queries.

But amid all such fun, the organisers have also aligned thrill with charity. “To celebrate the most frightful time of year, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Ween Dream, which provides free Halloween costumes to children in need nationwide,” they said on the website.