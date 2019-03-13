AirAsia pilot leaves parents emotional with his in-flight surprise

An AirAsia pilot left his parents teary-eyed after he surprised them with an emotional in-flight announcement. Paul and Solly Bernardo, who had no idea that their son Genesis was flying their flight to Taiwan, were left shocked when they heard his familiar voice on the plane speaker. Genesis’s brother Joshua recorded the reaction of his parents during the announcement, which the pilot later shared on his Facebook page.

Advertising

In a nearly three-minute video, which has over 3 million views, the parents can be seen posing for the camera before recognising their son’s voice. After welcoming the passengers on the flight, Genesis went on to thank his parents while addressing them as, “two very important persons in his life.”

“I would like to thank you for loving me unconditionally as your son, and for teaching me to be the best in everything I do. I also thank you for inspiring me to never stop dreaming big and making me believe that everything is possible as long as you have faith,” Genesis can be heard saying in the video. He also confessed that he has always dreamed of flying his parents as passengers.

He later shared the clip along with pictures of his parents with a caption that read, “An all-star moment…The greatest fulfilment of a parent is when they see their child achieve success…and the happiest moment of a child is when he sees his parents being proud of his achievements.”

The viral post, that was shared over 32 thousand times, was flooded with comments with many praising the pilot for acknowledging his parents.