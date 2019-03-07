Toggle Menu
Air Canada pilot wins hearts after ordering pizza for stranded passengershttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/air-canada-pilot-wins-hearts-online-after-ordering-pizza-for-stranded-passengers-5615532/

Air Canada pilot wins hearts after ordering pizza for stranded passengers

Jofee Larivée, the manager at Minglers Restaurant and Pub in Oromocto, received the pilot's call and took his order for 23 cheese and pepperoni pizzas.

pizza in plane, air canada, pilot treats pizza, pilot orders piza for passengers, indian express, good news, viral news
With 23 pizzas he helped hungry passengers stuck in the plane for hours owing to snowstorm.

After passengers on an Air Canada flight were stranded on the tarmac for hours due to a snowstorm, the generous pilot decided to make things a little better for passengers by ordering food for them. The pilot’s gesture quickly went viral online, with many lauding him for his kind act.

According to a CNN report, Air Canada Flight 608 left Toronto and was bound for Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Monday night. But bad weather forced the aircraft to be diverted to Fredericton, New Brunswick. After being stuck on the tarmac for several hours, the pilot decided to order food for the fliers.

Passengers were touched by the gesture, with one writing on Twitter: “On @AirCanada flight 608… couldn’t land in Halifax so pilot treated us to pizza on the tarmac in Fredericton! Classy move!”

Halifax councillor Bill Karsten posted a photo of an Air Canada cabin crew member smiling at a passenger while handing out pizza.

Jofee Larivée, the manager at Minglers Restaurant and Pub in Oromocto, received the pilot’s call and took down his order for 23 cheese and pepperoni pizzas. The manager said they had never delivered pizza to an aeroplane before, and they were “laughing all night” about the unusual order, which was delivered at the door of the aircraft.

“It was something that could have been very stressful; he made it a lot easier,” a passenger told Philomena Hughes told CBC News. “There was lots of help, there were a couple of Air Canada Jazz pilots that were travelling on the plane and they were helping to pick up the pizza and distribute it. Everybody chipped in, so he didn’t want to take the whole credit for himself.”

Advertising

In 2017, another pilot had ordered pizzas for passengers in Canada after the aircraft was diverted due to bad weather.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Anand Mahindra's reply to man who asked 'kitna deti hai?' earns him praise
2 Stray dog befriends expedition team, scales 23,389 ft Himalayan peak with them
3 Can you pet the dog? Netizens are loving these canine-friendly video games