Air Canada pilot wins hearts after ordering pizza for stranded passengers

After passengers on an Air Canada flight were stranded on the tarmac for hours due to a snowstorm, the generous pilot decided to make things a little better for passengers by ordering food for them. The pilot’s gesture quickly went viral online, with many lauding him for his kind act.

According to a CNN report, Air Canada Flight 608 left Toronto and was bound for Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Monday night. But bad weather forced the aircraft to be diverted to Fredericton, New Brunswick. After being stuck on the tarmac for several hours, the pilot decided to order food for the fliers.

Passengers were touched by the gesture, with one writing on Twitter: “On @AirCanada flight 608… couldn’t land in Halifax so pilot treated us to pizza on the tarmac in Fredericton! Classy move!”

Halifax councillor Bill Karsten posted a photo of an Air Canada cabin crew member smiling at a passenger while handing out pizza.

True story! On AIr Canada # 608 that was diverted to Fredericton because we couldn’t land in HAlifax. staying in plane on the tarmac. Captain has ordered pizza which should be here in 20 mins. pic.twitter.com/NNM8Tfmc4P — Bill Karsten (@bill_karsten) March 5, 2019

On tarmac in Fredericton on flight #608 flight diverted from HALIFAX PIZZA had arrived! #cbc #aircanada pic.twitter.com/VlXxdbiOty — Bill Karsten (@bill_karsten) March 5, 2019

Jofee Larivée, the manager at Minglers Restaurant and Pub in Oromocto, received the pilot’s call and took down his order for 23 cheese and pepperoni pizzas. The manager said they had never delivered pizza to an aeroplane before, and they were “laughing all night” about the unusual order, which was delivered at the door of the aircraft.

“It was something that could have been very stressful; he made it a lot easier,” a passenger told Philomena Hughes told CBC News. “There was lots of help, there were a couple of Air Canada Jazz pilots that were travelling on the plane and they were helping to pick up the pizza and distribute it. Everybody chipped in, so he didn’t want to take the whole credit for himself.”

In 2017, another pilot had ordered pizzas for passengers in Canada after the aircraft was diverted due to bad weather.