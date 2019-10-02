Boris Johnson’s aide snatches his coffee, video goes viral

Boris Johnson is handed over a cup of coffee by an aide one moment, and the next moment it is snatched away by another aide who murmurs: “No disposable cups!” The British Prime Minsiter, meanwhile, looks baffled as they all continue walking. It all happened when Johnson had arrived for day three of the Conservative party conference.

The quick incident was caught on camera by Channel 4 News cameraman, Neil Corbett, and soon found its way to social media. Needless to say, it was just a matter of time before the video of the incident went viral and Johnson became a subject of online jokes.

The incident has also come at a time when the UK government has said it will ensure all disposable coffee cups are recyclable by 2023, and given the current furore over politicians using single-use plastic, the aide’s action is most likely quick-thinking.

Did anyone spot this moment at the Conservative Party Conference?@BorisJohnson was handed a plastic coffee cup by an aide, before another aide immediately snatched it away. “No disposable cups”, she was heard saying. pic.twitter.com/i1nYZ5AFjF — On Demand News (@ODN) October 1, 2019

Some also thought it was a ridiculous PR stunt amid all the allegations surrounding the PM, others said it reminded them of the hit British sitcom ‘The Thick Of It’.

As the buzz around the coffee debacle increased online, Joshson later took to Twitter to share a photo of himself holding a glass mug with a message “Get Brexit done” printed on it. Sharing the image online, he captioned it, “I got my coffee in the end”.