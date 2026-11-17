After Amazon MGM Studios announced that Robert Pattinson would succeed Daniel Craig as 007 in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming James Bond film, social media was flooded with reactions, jokes, and memes about the new Bond.

While some fans weighed in on the casting, others joked that the actor is slowly taking over every major Hollywood franchise. One user dubbed him the “first Gen Z Bond”, referring to a recent interview with Jennifer Lawrence in which Pattinson repeatedly joked about being Gen Z.

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Many fans were happy and satisfied that Pattinson is playing James Bond.

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Another thread directed the humour towards how Pattinson is actually taking over the job market.

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@ibukksss Me: No Rob, I’m an unemployed hobo Rob: say less https://t.co/Orie8tJNcw — JB (@oluwabusayooo) November 16, 2026

Users also praised Pattinson’s versatility as an actor, as he played major roles like Batman and now Bond.

Robert Pattinson 🗿 https://t.co/c123Hw9P0d — Gems Of Replies (@GemsOfReplies) November 16, 2026

The name is Wayne, Bruce Wayne https://t.co/oFcPHFCA7E — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 16, 2026

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Another post suggested that Pattinson’s first big break came with the five-part movie series Twilight, which already foreshadowed his role as James Bond.

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Fans in India connected Pattinson’s role to major Indian franchises like Namit Malhotra’s recently released Ramayana and related his quick selection as Bond to Pappu from Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

However, a few others expressed disappointment with Pattinson being cast as James Bond.