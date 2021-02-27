AI-generated hands perfectly recreate movements by professional pianists

From playing the Tom & Jerry “Cat Concerto” to Detective Conan OST, the viral video left netizens in absolute awe. (Source: Fayez Salka/YouTube)

As advancement in Artificial Intelligence continues, experts in various fields are coming up with new ways of utilising the technology. Interestingly, a company has used the mechanics to create hyper-realistic AI-generated virtual hands to accurately recreate songs played by professional pianists.

A video, which has now gone viral, features the original soundtrack and the AI hands playing the tunes simultaneously. Created by Canadian-based Massive Technologies, the AI is programmed to understand the musical composition and recreate the same with 3D rendered virtual hands.

According to the video description, the AI extracted the notes from the raw audio and generated the exact playing technique, perfectly mincing the hand and body motion.

Watch the video here:

According to Vice, to program and train the AI, professional pianists were asked to play the piano for hours in the company’s labs in Helsinki. With the help of special hardware and sensors, the AI observed the pianists and recreated the exact movement.

From playing the Tom & Jerry “Cat Concerto” to Detective Conan OST, the viral video left netizens in absolute awe. Moreover, with the company’s software, any audio file can be turned into a 3D virtual piano concert with just one click.

Artificial intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence in machines where they are programmed to think and behave like humans. Using the technology, several digital experts are now blending it with augmented reality, creating unique concepts similar to the one created above.