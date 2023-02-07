Anupam Mittal reacts to AI-generated baby avatars of Shark Tank judges

Shark Tank India is one of the most popular TV shows in India right now. Over its two seasons, the judges who appeared on the reality shows as investors have gained a cult following of their own.

While the buzz over AI-generated images refuses to die down online, an AI artist has brought a Shark Tank India twist to his works. The digital artist who goes by the Instagram username @sahixd shared eight portraits of the judges in baby avatars and netizens are quite amused by the business personalities’ cute illustrations.

ALSO READ | AI-generated art on past Indian rulers sparks debate about ethnicity

The portraits feature Ashneer Grover (former co-founder of BharatPe), Aman Gupta (co-founder of boAt), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahid (@sahixd)

So far, these portraits have gathered more than 25,000 likes. Several users pointed to Grover resembling the baby figure appearing on Parle-G biscuit packet. Others noted in the comments section that Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, has six fingers in his portrait.

Commenting on the post, an Instagram user wrote, “Aman Gupta like Harry Potter ”. Another person remarked, “Ashneer looks the cutest among them all”. Anupam Mittal also reacted these portraits in a tweet.

ye kya bana diya bhai. kyun sata rahe ho 😡 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 3, 2023

After the first season aired between December 20, 2021 to February 11, 2022, Shark Tank India season two began on January 2 this year on Sony LIV.

In recent months, AI-enabled art tools have opened a new world of possibilities for artists. Back in September last year, Alper Yesiltas, an artist and photographer based in Istanbul, used AI technology to reimagine what celebrities like John Lenon, Tupac Shakur, Princes Diana, Elvis Presley, and Janis Joplin, among others would have looked like in their old age.