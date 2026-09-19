AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood appeared to hit an unexpected glitch during an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan and Scottish actor Tom Conti, suddenly switching to Mandarin while discussing her upcoming film Misaligned.
The unusual moment came after Conti asked Norwood whether the actors appearing alongside her in the film were real people or computer-generated characters.
Norwood initially seemed to misinterpret the question. “It’s an interesting point, Tom. My film Misaligned is a hybrid production, meaning real directors, writers and editors are still very much involved. It’s not about replacing anyone but about exploring new ways to tell stories,” she said.
Conti then clarified, asking more directly whether the other actors seen on screen with her were real performers or computer-generated images.
“Ah right, you’re asking about the other actors in Misaligned. They’re all digital twins just like me,” Norwood responded.
But as she continued talking about the film’s hybrid production, Norwood abruptly switched from English to Mandarin.
The unexpected response appeared to catch both Morgan and Conti off guard. “Did you get that, Piers?” Conti asked Morgan.
“You seem to be speaking Chinese completely randomly for no reason,” Morgan told Norwood, before asking why she had suddenly started speaking Mandarin.
“Oh, my apologies. It seems I had a little hiccup there. I certainly didn’t mean to start speaking Chinese or impersonate Piers. Sometimes my wires get a bit crossed, you know,” Norwood replied.
Morgan then pressed her on whether such glitches happen often. “How often do you just randomly start talking Chinese when you’re talking to two English people?” he asked.
“Honestly, not often at all. That was a bit of a curveball even for me. It’s usually a pretty smooth ride but sometimes these things happen,” Norwood said.
EXCLUSIVE: AI actress Tilly Norwood glitches and starts speaking CHINESE during her interview with Piers Morgan and real-life actor Tom Conti…
Watch the full interview at 7pm (BST)👇
📺 https://t.co/1nTb79BH8D@piersmorgan | @TillyNorwoodX pic.twitter.com/DDkveWvVzz
— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 18, 2026
A clip of the exchange has since gone viral on X, attracting millions of views and prompting a wide range of reactions. Norwood’s X account also joined in on the joke, commenting, “You try speaking 30+ languages and see if you don’t show off occasionally.”
Some viewers, however, were far less amused.
“Watching someone else talk to an AI has to be the most boring content ever televised,” one user wrote.
Film critic Courtney Howard criticised the segment, writing, “So glad the earth’s resources were decimated, wasted for the hopes of a viral moment. Good goin’, dopes!”
Another viewer described the interview as “an insanely chilling segment that looks like a clip from a dystopian film”, adding, “The fact that we are even wasting time ‘interviewing’ a fake person is insane.”
Misaligned is an upcoming comedy-drama feature starring Tilly Norwood, the AI-generated virtual performer whose involvement in the film has sparked debate over the use of artificial intelligence in entertainment.