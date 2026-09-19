AI actress Tilly Norwood glitches mid-interview, switches to Mandarin: ‘Wires crossed’

The unexpected response appeared to catch both Morgan and Conti off guard

AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood appeared to hit an unexpected glitch during an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan and Scottish actor Tom Conti, suddenly switching to Mandarin while discussing her upcoming film Misaligned.

The unusual moment came after Conti asked Norwood whether the actors appearing alongside her in the film were real people or computer-generated characters.

Norwood initially seemed to misinterpret the question. “It’s an interesting point, Tom. My film Misaligned is a hybrid production, meaning real directors, writers and editors are still very much involved. It’s not about replacing anyone but about exploring new ways to tell stories,” she said.