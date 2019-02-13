Ahead of Valentine’s Day, US mom scouts for girls in university campus to date her son

Toggle Menu
As things escalated, campus police in Maryland’s Towson University had to issue 'incident advisory' after they received multiple complaints from the mother’s picks worthy of dating her son.

Police released the mother’s photo urging her to stop. (Source: Towson University Police)

Not all are lucky to have a date on Valentine’s Day. So, a mother decided to help her son by approaching girls on a university campus in the US. But things went a little awry after cops intervened.

According to a report by The Baltimore Sun, a woman in her 50s “wearing a multicolored scarf approached students in two campus buildings last week, showing them a picture on her cellphone and asking if they would date her son.”

Towson police chief Charles Herring said her reported behaviour “may cause concern” but the university is not pressing any charges or seeking a criminal investigation. However, they surely want the pestering to be stopped immediately.

The cops also released footage of the woman wondering on the campus with her phone showing many female students photos of her son. The Baltimore Sun said the woman was seen visiting the Cook Library and the Center for the Arts in the university.

While on social media the notice created a huge buzz online leaving many in splits, many wondered why only the photo of the mother was released online. Many wanted to see a glimpse of the son in question to see why his mother got involved in the first place.

However, many agreed that the son would surely be embarrassed by his mom’s over-helpful gesture and it actually ruined his chances for future dates as well.

