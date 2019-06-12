Ahead of India vs Pakistan at World Cup, fans of both nations upset by jingoistic ads

The India vs Pakistan match at the World Cup 2019 on June 16 is one of the biggest games of the year, and one of the most anticipated given the two teams don’t play each other outside of ICC tournaments any more. But ahead of the clash fans from both nations seem to be at loggerhead over controversial ads produced in India and Pakistan to promote the match.

Indians on social media were irked after a Pakistani channel came up with an advertisement that spoofed the interrogation of Indian Air force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Indian fans slammed Pakistani media for “disrespecting” and “using a war hero” to promote the much-awaited game in Manchester. As #IndvPak trends on Twitter, many took to Twitter to slam the ad and share memes to troll Pakistan, reminding them of how they lost in all the matches they played against India in six World Cups.

Many also shared memes online saying that a teacup was the only thing Pakistan can win.

Shameful for Pakistan to mock our hero #Abhinandan ahead of #INDvsPAK World Cup cricket game. We need to retaliate! pic.twitter.com/BQcLxyQPvH — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 11, 2019

#Abhinandan

Pun & analogy used in this promotion video is extremely in bad taste. Using a POW incident as a plot and making a mockery and satire clearly proves the agency which produced to be very crude lacking sophistication. pic.twitter.com/Vsg9Yi3vCe — BugattiMonk (@BugattiMonk) June 11, 2019

Dear @icc what happens to your moral code of conduct when @TheRealPCB mocks india AIF pilot abhinandan with their tv advert. Or only your special focus was only on @msdhoni @BCCI ? @Ra_THORe kindly acknowledge please, this is utter disgrace pic.twitter.com/QJLJu5l1r6 — Abhiemanyu Tyagi (@abhiemanyu) June 11, 2019

2 hrs ago, Pak’s Jazz TV advertises Ind-Pak WC match with IAF pilot Abhinandan’s spoof. @ICC Is this not a step taking sports towards political side? Sports doesn’t allow anyone to hurt or question someone’s patriotism. #DhoniKeepTheGlove @BCCI@DefenceMinIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/ZMGO5cc64X — Tushar Bansal (@tushartb2305) June 11, 2019

Pakistan Admits the only Cup they can win is this ‘Tea Cup’ #Abhinandan #MoukaMouka pic.twitter.com/rPvTfZS7hz — praveen (@hellopravi) June 11, 2019

Pic 1 – What India is going to have

Pic 2 – What Pakistan wanna get#Abhinandan pic.twitter.com/l9GD72kplP — Epic Blogger (@kush_blog) June 11, 2019

However, that advertisement isn’t the only one that has annoyed people online. Star Sports India’s ad for the match is an extension to their erstwhile Mauka Mauka franchise and it has also riled many people online. As the match coincided with Father’s Day this year, the ad referred to Pakistan and Bangladesh as India’s children with a tagline, “Baap, Baap Hota Hai”.

The ad drew flak online from many Pakistanis and some Indians as well, who pointed out it was in bad taste.

This ad is not acceptable. Useless Ad with zero creativity. Very disappointing to see that the entire Ad team can’t get a soothing and witty promo.

We Indians don’t endorse This Cheap campaign of @StarSportsIndia! #INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/mrqy2A13Uy — Ritesh Poddar (@riteshpoddar356) June 12, 2019

I believe the Fathers day advert initiated by India wasn’t exactly good humor either. It was lame and disrespectful.

P.S i loved the original mauka mauka ad it was all in good humor but this time starsports made an ad in bad taste and it got a similar response in return. — Hamza Junaid (@hamza_junaid1) June 12, 2019

Indian media are completely disgraceful and racist. Again they proved it. Shame 😠🤬 — Shamiul Haque Shammu 🇧🇩 (@shammu2bd) June 12, 2019

Shame on you @StarSportsIndia .take it as a game not war. We are Sports lover country. BTW it not would be surprised if pak respond to it.#CWC19 #Teamindia #INDvsPAK https://t.co/6PKAMR1QrL — JobinPreet Singh (@JobeeRandhawa) June 12, 2019

Immaturity at it’s higest level..What a bad example we are setting..It’s a sport let it be that only & yes don’t cry when they do the same..They say cricket is a religion in this country and this is what we preach ? SHAME !! — Naveen (@naveeniium) June 11, 2019

For peoples of India who are burning on Abhinandan Ad . You can see this disgusting and cheap ad #Abhinandan https://t.co/qTyXcYtuHn — Shakeeb Arshad (@ArshadShakeeb) June 11, 2019

I’ve always loved the #MaukaMauka ads because they focused on cricket as the subject of humour. But, this goes beyond acceptable limits of humour.@starindia has been very irresponsible off late – first with the #KwK episode featuring Pandya & now this. https://t.co/g8hVvza0P0 — Sanuj Shah (@SanujShah) June 11, 2019

Honestly I never liked Mauka Mauka also but it was provoking. Now this Fathers day ad is disgraceful.. Please refresh your creative senses next time Star Sports…. — Aditya Kulkarni (@IAdityaKulkarni) June 11, 2019

Not able to resonate with this #INDvPAK ad by @StarSportsIndia. There is a distinction between banter and contempt. Ads, especially in the sports domain, should rise above the urge of momentary whistles or trend. #CWC19 https://t.co/hlWxQBusEZ — Amit Tilekar (@amitptilekar) June 10, 2019

Many took to social media to slam both the ads and said both of them were equally cringe-worthy. Many argued that ad agencies on both sides of the border had stooped to a new low, and the match should be just be treated as a game.

Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border 🤮 seriously guys, you don’t need to ‘hype up’ or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already!It’s only cricket for God sake, and if you think it’s anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 12, 2019

Host broadcasters of the @cricketworldcup

should be ashamed of themselves for this ridiculous and offensive advert for the India v Pakistan match. Is it too much to expect the @ICC

to take @StarSportsIndia

to task ?

It’s sport, not war. https://t.co/heDiHrmBxf — Pawan Shukla (@PawanSh16948145) June 12, 2019

Morons across the subcontinent are leading us to ruin! Star’s utterly distasteful campaign to call India Baap of Pakistan is now met with this! @StarSportsIndia and it’s Pakistani counterparts should be ashamed of themselves! https://t.co/HvOzViBEo1 — Anshul Trivedi (@anshultrivedi47) June 12, 2019