Ahead of India vs Pakistan at World Cup, fans of both nations upset by jingoistic ads

Advertisements on both sides of the border are earning criticism ahead of the India, Pakistan face-off at the World Cup on June 16.

Many slammed ads from both countries and dubbed it as cringe-worthy.

The India vs Pakistan match at the World Cup 2019 on June 16 is one of the biggest games of the year, and one of the most anticipated given the two teams don’t play each other outside of ICC tournaments any more. But ahead of the clash fans from both nations seem to be at loggerhead over controversial ads produced in India and Pakistan to promote the match.

Indians on social media were irked after a Pakistani channel came up with an advertisement that spoofed the interrogation of Indian Air force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Indian fans slammed Pakistani media for “disrespecting” and “using a war hero” to promote the much-awaited game in Manchester. As #IndvPak trends on Twitter, many took to Twitter to slam the ad and share memes to troll Pakistan, reminding them of how they lost in all the matches they played against India in six World Cups.

Many also shared memes online saying that a teacup was the only thing Pakistan can win.

However, that advertisement isn’t the only one that has annoyed people online. Star Sports India’s ad for the match is an extension to their erstwhile Mauka Mauka franchise and it has also riled many people online. As the match coincided with Father’s Day this year, the ad referred to Pakistan and Bangladesh as India’s children with a tagline, “Baap, Baap Hota Hai”.

The ad drew flak online from many Pakistanis and some Indians as well, who pointed out it was in bad taste.

Many took to social media to slam both the ads and said both of them were equally cringe-worthy. Many argued that ad agencies on both sides of the border had stooped to a new low, and the match should be just be treated as a game.

