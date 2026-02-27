Would you cycle to power AI? Viral ad shows 2036 dystopia where aged Elon Musk, Sam Altman employ humans

In a future where traditional jobs may be scarce, spin bikes might oddly be in abundance – at least if one believes a provocative new ad making the rounds online.

Belgian AI startup AiCandy has released a tongue-in-cheek video that pokes fun at the growing energy demands of artificial intelligence. The satirical spot imagines the year 2036, where humans are recruited to generate electricity for AI by sweating through high-intensity group workouts. At the centre of the fictional pitch is ‘Energym’, a mock company that claims to run AI systems using power produced by people cycling and rowing in fitness classes.

The video features AI-aged versions of prominent tech figures, including Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Jeff Bezos. Though clearly framed as satire, the clip has unsettled many viewers.

In one segment, an AI-generated Musk claims that by 2030, 80 per cent of humans have lost their jobs to AI. An AI version of Bezos follows up by noting that while people have no money or purpose, they now have “a lot of time on their hands.” Musk then asks, “What if we could use the energy of humans to power the machines that took away their jobs,” before an AI Altman quips, “Energym solved out need for energy and your need for purpose.” The premise suggests a dystopian loop where human labour physically fuels the very systems that displaced workers.

Despite the ominous tone, there is no evidence that anything like this is actually being developed.

Watch the viral video:

AiCandy shared the reel on Instagram with the caption: “ENERGYM. Move the world. It’s 2036 and 80% of jobs have been replaced by Ai and robotics. After the stock market crash of 2026 the economy faltered and the US tech elite had to find a new way to keep the world moving: Energym – Human-powered AI systems, fulfilling both the machine’s need for energy and the people’s need for purpose.”

The video has exploded across social media, with the original reel crossing 4 million views and reposts on X drawing millions more. Even public figures weighed in. US Senator Chris Murphy remarked that the clip didn’t quite feel like a parody.

Online reactions have been mixed and often sharp. One viewer wrote, “That was one of the black mirror episodes.” Another said, “This is loosely the plot of The Matrix.” Others were more critical, with one comment reading, “This video proves that anyone with a little bit of money can cosplay as creative.”

Some viewers also questioned the logic of the dystopian scenario. One person argued, “If 80% of people lost their jobs, there is no more economy of any kind… I just don’t know where you get the food to get the energy to paddle.”

Speaking to Business Insider, AiCandy founders Hans Buyse and Jan De Loore said they did not expect the video to gain such massive traction.

They explained that the ad was meant as a response to criticisms regarding the heavy energy consumption associated with AI tools.