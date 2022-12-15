After video of chancellor mocking Asian languages goes viral, university offers ‘weak apology’

Purdue University Northwest in the US had its winter commencement ceremony for its summer and fall graduates earlier this month. What could have been a proud moment for the students, their loved ones, and the faculty members soon turned awkward due to the university chancellor’s insensitive and racist remarks.

In his speech, Chancellor Thomas L Keon, imitated the sounds of Asian languages and said the made-up words were an “Asian version” of his speech. While there were a few laughs, the auditorium mostly descended into an uncomfortable silence.

The video of Keon’s remarks soon went viral across social media and received much backlash.

For folks who didn’t see…this racist chancellor of @PurdueNorthwest thought it was cool to go and do a racism. And all his colleagues chuckled and nod along. Oh. And they just issued a non apology highlighting how they do so much for diversity…like a “multicultural lounge”. 🫠 https://t.co/PFk2GKnuM1 — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) December 14, 2022

Four days after the speech, the chancellor issued an apology statement on December 14. In the statement, Keon said, “I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger.”

An Apology from Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas L. Keonhttps://t.co/EXkONnU5rh pic.twitter.com/FKWB6D98EC — Purdue Northwest (@PurdueNorthwest) December 14, 2022

Keon then mentioned the initiatives the university has taken to promote inclusivity such as the PRIDE Team initiative “whose mission is to promote an open, respectful and welcoming culture” and the opening of a “multicultural lounge to encourage the sharing of ideas from students of all backgrounds”. He added that last year the university “welcomed our most diverse student body in history”. The apology note concluded with Keon’s intention to “learn from this” and “prevent such missteps from occurring in the future”.

However, many people were unimpressed with the apology.

It’s not about “canceling” him for a “mistake.” This conduct demonstrates he lacked the education & judgment to be chancellor in the first place. Any serious candidate knows “Asian” is not a language. Find a true anti-racist leader from a more diverse pool. — Scott Kurashige (@scottkurashige) December 15, 2022

Racism isn’t a mistake. He knew what he was doing. The diversity of the student body does not absolve him of his racism. This isn’t an apology or taking responsibility for the harm he caused. This is a lot of words for “I got caught & I don’t want to be fired.” — Debi V. Smith (@DebiVSmith) December 14, 2022

“Offensive and insensitive”? How about “RACIST”? Use the word when it’s what we’re talking about here. — Jennifer de Guzman Strikes Again (@Jennifer_deG) December 14, 2022