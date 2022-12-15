scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

After video of chancellor mocking Asian languages goes viral, university offers ‘weak apology’

The incident took place during the winter commencement ceremony of Purdue University Northwest in Indiana, US.

Purdue University Northwest in the US had its winter commencement ceremony for its summer and fall graduates earlier this month. What could have been a proud moment for the students, their loved ones, and the faculty members soon turned awkward due to the university chancellor’s insensitive and racist remarks.

In his speech, Chancellor Thomas L Keon, imitated the sounds of Asian languages and said the made-up words were an “Asian version” of his speech. While there were a few laughs, the auditorium mostly descended into an uncomfortable silence.

The video of Keon’s remarks soon went viral across social media and received much backlash.

Four days after the speech, the chancellor issued an apology statement on December 14. In the statement, Keon said, “I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger.”

Keon then mentioned the initiatives the university has taken to promote inclusivity such as the PRIDE Team initiative “whose mission is to promote an open, respectful and welcoming culture” and the opening of a “multicultural lounge to encourage the sharing of ideas from students of all backgrounds”. He added that last year the university “welcomed our most diverse student body in history”. The apology note concluded with Keon’s intention to “learn from this” and “prevent such missteps from occurring in the future”.

However, many people were unimpressed with the apology.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:30:19 am
