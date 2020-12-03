After Utah and Romania, now a third monolith spotted in California

Dozens of hikers thronged the cliff after the discovery of the new monolith in California. (Source: @ConnorCAllen/Twitter))

The saga of monolith continues, as yet another shiny metallic structure has now appeared mysteriously atop a mountain in California, days after similar items were spotted in Utah desert and Romania’s mountainous Piatra Neamt region.

On Wednesday morning, a monolith appeared at the top of Atascadero’s Pine Mountain, a local newspaper The Atascadero News reported. Ray Johnson, a regular hiker of the peak, told news outlets that the statue was not at the summit on Tuesday. Dozen of hikers on the trail came across the unexplained column by the cliff and soon photos flooded social media.

“The three-sided obelisk appeared to be made of stainless steel, 10-feet tall and 18 inches wide. The object was welded together at each corner, with rivets attaching the side panels to a likely steel frame inside,” the report said.

🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 🚨 There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero!! (Photos by @Atownreporter) pic.twitter.com/0vPhEWYkeY — Connor Allen (@ConnorCAllen) December 2, 2020

The news of the third monolith comes as its two predecessors inexplicably disappeared from both sites, leaving many intrigued around the world to speculate what could be it’s origin, and wondering if there is chance of alien involvement. According to local reports, no one has been able to explain how the monolith made it to Atascadero, let alone how it made it to the top of a 1,300-foot hill.

The reflective material used for the latest monolith gives the obelisk a mesmerising shine in the sun as pictureque Santa Lucia Mountain range is visible on its side, making it popular among locals who are now rushing to get photos and videos.

Gary Lyons, a regular runner and hiker on the mountain, captured video of the tall stainless-steel object. “I guess this is a thing now, right. Be prepared to see these everywhere,” he posted.

Unlike the other two structures, the Californian monolith was not placed in the ground well and, “could be knocked over with a firm push” — possibly injuring hikers severely if it were to fall.

The local authorities are aware of this latest monolith, but as of now has no plans regarding it. “Just heard about it a few minutes ago. I’ll have to check it out,” Atascadero Mayor Pro Tem Charles Bourbeau told Mashable.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd