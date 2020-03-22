Follow Us:
Sunday, March 22, 2020
COVID19

Billionaire Jack Ma sends coronavirus test kits for South-East Asian, Latin American countries, earns praise

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma on twitter announced that he would be pledging a range of medical supplies including masks, protective suits and thermometers in the wake of coronavirus to a number of south and South East Asian countries excluding India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 22, 2020 7:38:41 pm
Jack Ma, Jack Ma donates emergency supplies, Jack Ma donations, Jack Ma donates medical supplies to fight coronavirus, Alibaba Foundation, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Coronavirus pandemic, Trending news, Indian Express news Jack Ma has announced to donate 1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers to many Asian and Latin American countries.

As coronavirus infection continues to spread across the world, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma took to Twitter on Saturday and pledged to donate a range of emergency supplies to 10 countries in South and South-East Asia and 24 Latin American countries.

The Alibaba founder announced that he will supply 1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Earlier his foundation also said they are sending medical equipments, kits and masks to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand as well.

“Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective suits, plus ventilators and thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done!” he wrote on Twitter.

“We will donate emergency supplies – 2 million masks, 400K test kits, 104 ventilators – to 24 Latin American countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, Dominican Republic and Peru. We will ship long-distance, and we will hurry! WE ARE ONE!” he said in another tweet.

The tweets by the business magnet went viral and people couldn’t stop thanking him for his support. Many also noticed that India is the only South Asian country that was not included in the list. Take a look at some reactions here:

This is not the first time Ma has announced such a move. Recently, he announced on Twitter about donating 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and 1 million masks to the United States. He also sent out special consignments to European nations reeling under the pandemic such as Italy, Spain, France and Belgium. His foundation also informed masks and kits have been sent to all 54 African nations too.

Globally, the coronavirus diseases have killed more than 13,000 and have affected more than 3, 00,000. Meanwhile in India, the total number of positive cases rose to 370 on Sunday. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement