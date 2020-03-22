Billionaire Jack Ma sends coronavirus test kits for South-East Asian, Latin American countries, earns praise

Jack Ma has announced to donate 1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers to many Asian and Latin American countries. Jack Ma has announced to donate 1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers to many Asian and Latin American countries.

As coronavirus infection continues to spread across the world, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma took to Twitter on Saturday and pledged to donate a range of emergency supplies to 10 countries in South and South-East Asia and 24 Latin American countries.

The Alibaba founder announced that he will supply 1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Earlier his foundation also said they are sending medical equipments, kits and masks to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand as well.

Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done! — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 21, 2020

“Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective suits, plus ventilators and thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done!” he wrote on Twitter.

“We will donate emergency supplies – 2 million masks, 400K test kits, 104 ventilators – to 24 Latin American countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, Dominican Republic and Peru. We will ship long-distance, and we will hurry! WE ARE ONE!” he said in another tweet.

One world, one fight! We will donate emergency supplies – 2 million masks, 400K test kits, 104 ventilators – to 24 Latin American countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, Dominican Republic and Peru. We will ship long-distance, and we will hurry! WE ARE ONE! — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 22, 2020

The tweets by the business magnet went viral and people couldn’t stop thanking him for his support. Many also noticed that India is the only South Asian country that was not included in the list. Take a look at some reactions here:

History will remember you and your contribution. Thank you Jack Ma . — Kalen (@kalen59) March 22, 2020

Supplying to countries which cannot afford this. India can afford all these things even India is donating initially 10 million dollars in SAARC fund to help others Asians countries — Mohd. Sajid 🍁 (@Beingsajiddarr) March 21, 2020

India’s health system is way way better than Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and other south asian countries, its a fact! — ATIF3D (@ATIF3D) March 21, 2020

Thank you boss. You’re a real definition of a Rich People. — Republik Kertanegara (@RepKertanegara) March 21, 2020

Thank you for doing what others cannot (or will not) do. — American Times Film (@ExportedFromMI) March 21, 2020

Thank you. From Pakistan — Professor Dr. ZAQ EX-PTI (@Dr_ZAQ) March 21, 2020

Bundle of thanks 🙏 for your support! — Abdullah Nangyal (@a_baitanai) March 21, 2020

Thank you so much @JackMa for your generosity towards Pakistan during this time. 非常感谢! — Tania Aidrus (@taidrus) March 21, 2020

thank you modiji for maintaining such relation with neighbours that we indians are excluded from Aids even. — Mahi Singh. (@mahvish_ansari) March 21, 2020

Our PM has better way of handling corona! Bang plates and clap, it kills the virus. — Adil Khan (@adi_khan01) March 21, 2020

not surprisingly India is missing from the list @narendramodi keep on clanging the plates — suvarna veerappa (@SuvarnaVeerappa) March 21, 2020

He has probably been told we are already a $5 trillion economy. Thats why we are missing from the list. — LEENA (@kunfaaya) March 21, 2020

This is not the first time Ma has announced such a move. Recently, he announced on Twitter about donating 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and 1 million masks to the United States. He also sent out special consignments to European nations reeling under the pandemic such as Italy, Spain, France and Belgium. His foundation also informed masks and kits have been sent to all 54 African nations too.

From Hangzhou via Liege to Rome – medical supplies have reached their final destination and been handed over to the Italian Red Cross. Big thanks to everyone, and more masks and test kits are on the way. Let’s move faster than this virus. Vinceremo! pic.twitter.com/qmbFFBXIS3 — Jack Ma Foundation (@foundation_ma) March 17, 2020

Africa can be one step ahead of the coronavirus. To each of the 54 African countries, we will donate 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields. Thank you @PMEthiopia @AbiyAhmedAli for your support. pic.twitter.com/GnB2Babkcx — Jack Ma Foundation (@foundation_ma) March 16, 2020

Globally, the coronavirus diseases have killed more than 13,000 and have affected more than 3, 00,000. Meanwhile in India, the total number of positive cases rose to 370 on Sunday. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd