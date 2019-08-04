Toggle Menu
Viral video: Hundreds wait in line to donate blood after Walmart shooting in El Paso

Sandra Ramirez, a reporter at an El Paso news station, also tweeted out various images of individuals passing out slices of pizza and bottles of water to donors waiting in line.

As both the City of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department made blood donation calls, Hundreds of people lined up at various non-profit organisations.

After the horrific shooting incident at a Walmart store in Texas left 20 dead and several injured, the good people of El Paso responded in droves to several calls on social media for blood donations.

Video of hundreds of people lined up at various non-profit organisations to donate blood have gone viral and netizens are stunned to see the community effort.

Many others took to Twitter to appreciate those who responded to call for help.

The shooting at the shopping complex on Saturday killed 20 and injured 26, reported Aljazeera. Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, a white male from Allen, Texas, was the only person in custody and is believed to be the only shooter.

