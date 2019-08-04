Viral video: Hundreds wait in line to donate blood after Walmart shooting in El Paso

After the horrific shooting incident at a Walmart store in Texas left 20 dead and several injured, the good people of El Paso responded in droves to several calls on social media for blood donations.

Video of hundreds of people lined up at various non-profit organisations to donate blood have gone viral and netizens are stunned to see the community effort.

Sandra Ramirez, a reporter at an El Paso news station, also tweeted out various images of individuals passing out slices of pizza and bottles of water to donors waiting in line.

Many others took to Twitter to appreciate those who responded to call for help.

Thank ALL of these fine people! Standing in the oppressive heat, under the eye of an oppressive dictator, in a crisis….still giving and living. — Kwilsonrn (@Kwilsonrn1) August 3, 2019

Not a single person in that line cares about where the victims are from, their sexual preference, political beliefs, race, or who their God is. This is what America is really about 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲💪💪💪🤝🤝🤜🤛🙏🙏 — Joshua Levell (@Midnghtgreen407) August 3, 2019

Good Texans taking care of each other. God Bless Texas and God Bless El Paso. We are with You. 🙏🏼 — Ruben O. Villarreal (@BorderMayor) August 3, 2019

For every evil person out there, there are many more good people. — itstheskyelark2 (@itstheskyelark2) August 3, 2019

This is who Americans are. God bless all these people. — GAGirl1967 T-Sizzles psychic dark energy! (@Tamaraw68415067) August 4, 2019

People can say what they wish about Texas, but they do take care of each other, and come together. Still, this shouldn’t have happened. — Treehorse (@TreeHorseMusic) August 3, 2019

This is the real America, not the one media would have you see. — #2Real2Day (@2Real2Day) August 4, 2019

There is kindness & humanity in this world. 😢 — bridget 🎾🎧🤟🎸🐶🌊🐬 (@deflep977) August 3, 2019

This is the U.S.A! Am proud of my fellow Americans — Kemba George (@kembageorge) August 3, 2019

This is MY CITY! The ones lining up to help and the ones helping the ones that are helping!! I am so proud! #PrayForElPaso — Cynthia Delgado (@Cindyluis08) August 3, 2019

The shooting at the shopping complex on Saturday killed 20 and injured 26, reported Aljazeera. Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, a white male from Allen, Texas, was the only person in custody and is believed to be the only shooter.