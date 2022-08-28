After Team India, Hong Kong cricketers have a blast with ‘Kaala Chasma’ moves marking their Asia Cup entry

Indian cricket players had a blast grooving to the trending ‘Kaala Chashma’ song after beating Zimbabwe in ODIs and soon the Hong Kong players followed suit. They also shook a leg to the Bollywood song after qualifying for the Asia Cu and their moves have taken the internet by storm.

The clip shows them energetically grooving in the dressing room after beating UAE in their final qualifying match. They are also seen acing the steps of the trending song. Wearing sunglasses and the team’s jersey, the players are seen having a blast.

As netizens enjoyed their performance, congratulations poured in the comments section. A user commented, “deserve this celebration..enjoy.” Another user wrote, “You copy team India celebration.”

Watch the video here:

On Thursday, Hong Kong defeated hosts UAE by eight wickets and qualified for the Asia Cup 2022. The team secured a target of 148 in the qualifiers held at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman. Hong Kong will play Asia Cup for the fourth time.

Netizens rekindled their love for the ‘Kaala Chasma; song after a Norwegian group went viral with their dance moves. From a group of dancers in Peppa Pig costumes grooving to the song to Hong Kong players, the ‘Kaala Chasma’ craze seems everywhere online.