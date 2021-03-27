scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 27, 2021
‘Marine uprising has begun’: After Suez Canal, a boat blocks Florida highway triggering hilarious jokes online

Netizens wondered if the boat was jealous of the attention being heaped onto the giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal or if the transport vessels are planning some kind of coordinated revolt.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 27, 2021 5:43:23 pm
boat block Florida highway, florida highway blocked, suez canal blocked, florida boat suez boat, viral news, funny news, odd news, indian expressThe images quickly went viral and many drew parallel with Suez canal blockade.

Even as a giant container ship remained wedged sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day this Saturday, another incident, although not comparable in magnitude, happened in Florida, US, where a boat obstructed a state highway. Netizens couldn’t help but compare both situations as it opened up a torrent of memes and jokes online.

Photos shared by Crestview Fire Department showed a pink boat briefly blocking traffic, which fell onto a Florida interstate, and ended up drawing comparisons to the EverGiven, the massive cargo ship that has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday. Images showed the ship obstructing almost the entire width of the main road much like the cargo ship stuck in Egypt.

“Expect delays at the Crestview MM56 Overpass going westbound. A considerably large boat is blocking westbound traffic,” the first responders wrote on Facebook sharing the pictures. The agency also informed that there were no injuries in the accident.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) worked late Thursday night to remove the boat that fell onto Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County, briefly blocking traffic.

According to the New York Times, the FHP were able to remove the 38-foot boat after it had blocked traffic for about three hours, Lt. Jason King of the highway patrol said. A pickup truck hauling a boat was travelling west in the right lane of the interstate. As the truck began crossing an overpass, “the boat trailer started swaying violently from side to side,” NYT report said.

The right side of the trailer collided with the guardrail, WKRG reported. The collision caused the boat to break loose from the trailer and overturn multiple times, the report added.

Although the road was opened, jokes drawing parallels with the incident in Suez Canal blocking one of the major global trade route continued on social media. While some joked that Florida boat was “jealous”, others quipped that all water transport vessels might be planning some revolt together.

