‘Marine uprising has begun’: After Suez Canal, a boat blocks Florida highway triggering hilarious jokes online

Even as a giant container ship remained wedged sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day this Saturday, another incident, although not comparable in magnitude, happened in Florida, US, where a boat obstructed a state highway. Netizens couldn’t help but compare both situations as it opened up a torrent of memes and jokes online.

Photos shared by Crestview Fire Department showed a pink boat briefly blocking traffic, which fell onto a Florida interstate, and ended up drawing comparisons to the EverGiven, the massive cargo ship that has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday. Images showed the ship obstructing almost the entire width of the main road much like the cargo ship stuck in Egypt.

“Expect delays at the Crestview MM56 Overpass going westbound. A considerably large boat is blocking westbound traffic,” the first responders wrote on Facebook sharing the pictures. The agency also informed that there were no injuries in the accident.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) worked late Thursday night to remove the boat that fell onto Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County, briefly blocking traffic.

According to the New York Times, the FHP were able to remove the 38-foot boat after it had blocked traffic for about three hours, Lt. Jason King of the highway patrol said. A pickup truck hauling a boat was travelling west in the right lane of the interstate. As the truck began crossing an overpass, “the boat trailer started swaying violently from side to side,” NYT report said.

The right side of the trailer collided with the guardrail, WKRG reported. The collision caused the boat to break loose from the trailer and overturn multiple times, the report added.

Although the road was opened, jokes drawing parallels with the incident in Suez Canal blocking one of the major global trade route continued on social media. While some joked that Florida boat was “jealous”, others quipped that all water transport vessels might be planning some revolt together.

The boats have organized and are striking https://t.co/fK59IjvQIQ — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) March 26, 2021

Boats around the world are trying to duplicate their kin’s successful blocking of the Suez Canal. https://t.co/9HtoOb5aYy — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) March 26, 2021

i really did not expect this many boat related inconveniences in 2021 https://t.co/743REr3PYT — eric curtin (@dubstep4dads) March 26, 2021

48 hours and there’s already a Suez Canal cosplay https://t.co/UGFrEcBrhm — Anna Gallegos-Cannon (@anna_gallegos) March 26, 2021

Man this is just the week of boats behaving badly https://t.co/hn5ghSH6MA — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) March 26, 2021

Florida man was obviously jealous of all the attention Suez is getting https://t.co/D7AzD1J4Zh — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) March 26, 2021

SUEZ: Our boat got stuck in the water. FLORIDA: Hold my beer https://t.co/OxkdchjnXK — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) March 26, 2021

Have we considered the possibility that it’s an uprising? https://t.co/aor1SyUuoV — Patrick Andelic (@pkandelic) March 26, 2021

Wait a minute…the Suez Canal…that boat on the Florida highway… THE MARINE UPRISING HAS BEGUN!! https://t.co/1JEezRKkRX — Charles #GetCovered-ba (@charles_gaba) March 26, 2021

First the Suez Canal and now a Florida highway is this like viral marketing for a boats Pixar film https://t.co/btRhmDB4OK — Connor McGonnell (@McgonnellConnor) March 26, 2021

Florida got jealous of the Suez Canal https://t.co/6P1KOyupx7 — Sarah Gudger (@sgudgie) March 26, 2021