scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Watch: After scuffle at Miss Sri Lanka New York event, pageant winner issues clarification

Angelia Gunasekara, the winner of Miss Sri Lanka New York, released a video statement and said none of the contestants were involved in the fight that took place outside the pageant venue.

Miss Sri Lanka New York pageant, Fight erupts at Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant, people get in a fight at miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant, Angelia Gunasekara miss sri lanka beauty pageant winner, beauty pageants fights, viral video beauty pageant fights, indian express

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan diaspora in New York organised the Miss Sri Lanka New York pageant. The pageant aimed at community building and collecting funds for Sri Lanka’s national cancer hospital, which is facing a shortage of equipment and medicine as the country reels under financial crisis.

However, the pageant held on October 21 was clouded after videos emerged that showed a brawl between those who attended the event.

ALSO READ |Watch: Teen with epilepsy wins beauty pageant with her service dog by her side

The videos showing men dressed in suits fighting and in the process harming the venue’s property are going viral on social media.

On Wednesday, Angelia Gunasekara, the winner of the Miss Sri Lanka New York pageant, released a video statement addressing the controversy surrounding the fight. In the video, Gunasekara insisted the fight had taken place between the attendees of the event and outside the event venue. She added all 14 contestants of the pageant had “absolutely nothing to do with” the melee.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...Premium
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...Premium
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex interventionPremium
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex intervention

Addressing the rumours circulating about the cause of the fight, she said, “It’s very upsetting to see articles written about us saying that this altercation had happened because we were fighting for the crown, because there were boyfriends involved and I was fighting. All these rumours are false.” Gunasekara added the controversy has affected the contestants and the organisers deeply and they “haven’t had a single moment to feel or just embrace the success” of the event.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 01:48:06 pm
Next Story

Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal sings her to sleep, reveals his one annoying habit: ‘He can be stubborn’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement