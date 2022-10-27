Watch: After scuffle at Miss Sri Lanka New York event, pageant winner issues clarification

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan diaspora in New York organised the Miss Sri Lanka New York pageant. The pageant aimed at community building and collecting funds for Sri Lanka’s national cancer hospital, which is facing a shortage of equipment and medicine as the country reels under financial crisis.

However, the pageant held on October 21 was clouded after videos emerged that showed a brawl between those who attended the event.

The videos showing men dressed in suits fighting and in the process harming the venue’s property are going viral on social media.

Miss Sri Lanka New York after party – video 2 pic.twitter.com/sp94xPe4lK — Under The Coconut Tree (@Toddy_Lad) October 23, 2022

On Wednesday, Angelia Gunasekara, the winner of the Miss Sri Lanka New York pageant, released a video statement addressing the controversy surrounding the fight. In the video, Gunasekara insisted the fight had taken place between the attendees of the event and outside the event venue. She added all 14 contestants of the pageant had “absolutely nothing to do with” the melee.

Addressing the rumours circulating about the cause of the fight, she said, “It’s very upsetting to see articles written about us saying that this altercation had happened because we were fighting for the crown, because there were boyfriends involved and I was fighting. All these rumours are false.” Gunasekara added the controversy has affected the contestants and the organisers deeply and they “haven’t had a single moment to feel or just embrace the success” of the event.