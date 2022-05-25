scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

‘Are you proud now?’: After school shootout, Texas Governor Greg Abbott criticised over 2015 pro-gun tweet

As the governor extended his condolences to the victims' families and expressed his grief over "this senseless crime" and mourned the death, netizens were quick to lash out.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 25, 2022 12:21:06 pm

After a teenage shooter gunned down 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott’s old pro-gun tweet has gone viral. Netizens are commenting on the old tweet venting out their frustration as the US state has witnessed several deadly mass shootings in recent times.

Soon after Abbott announced the death of the children and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 130 km west of San Antonio, a 2015 tweet by the Texas Governor resurfaced where he called upon Texans to buy more guns. “I’m EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let’s pick up the pace Texans,” the nearly seven-year-old tweet read.

The tweet tagging the National Rifle Association (NRA) was made during his first year as Texas governor while sharing a link to an article about the state’s gun sales.

As the governor extended his condolences to the victims’ families and expressed his grief over “this senseless crime” and mourned the death, netizens were quick to lash out. Many slamming the governor asked if he was “proud now” as guns have reached the hands of young teenagers responsible for mass shootings.

Others asked him to delete his old tweet saying he should be “embarrassed about today’s shooting” and not about gun sales.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, many highlighted how this isn’t the first time the tweet has recirculated after a mass shooting, underlining how distressing it is to come back to it almost every year, while mass “shootouts keep happening and nothing changes”.

Briefing the media after the shootout, Abbott said that the suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos, was apparently shot down by police officers, and that two of them were struck by gunfire. The governor said their injuries were not serious.

The 18-year-old also shot his grandmother before fleeing from the scene, then crashed his getaway car and launched the bloody rampage at Robb Elementary School.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement