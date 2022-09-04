scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

After post on ‘baby named Pakora’ goes viral, UK restaurant clarifies

The Facebook post led many to think that a couple in the UK had named their child after the Indian snack, triggering a barrage of comments from netizens.

child named after pakora, pakora child's name, UK parents, child's name, indian expressThe two were believed to have christened the baby after an Indian snack – Pakora – triggering a barrage of comments from netizens.

When it comes to naming their newborn, parents often give it much thought and come up with something close to their heart. A couple in the United Kingdom recently left the internet surprised with what appeared to be an unusual choice of name for their daughter. The two were believed to have christened the baby after an Indian snack – Pakora – triggering a barrage of comments from netizens.

Taking to Facebook, The Captains Table, a renowned restaurant in Northern Ireland’s Newtownabbey, shared photographs of “Pakora” and a bill with a heartwarming note. “My wife has just called our new born daughter Pakora after her fav dish from The Captain’s Table,” read the note. The bill showed that the child’s father ordered four pakora items, from chicken pakora burrito salad to chicken pakora regular.

The post quickly fascinated internet users. “Now that IS a first ! ……..welcome to the word Pakora We can’t wait to meet you xx,” the post by The Captains Table read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

However, the restaurant later shared a clarification on Facebook, with owner Hilary Braniff saying that she made up the story to “bring a little cheer to our industry”, Belfast Live reported. Braniff said the baby in the photo is her granddaughter, Grace.

“I think some people might think it’s serious, I’m starting to get a wee bit nervous now,” Braniff said. “This is a family business, we’re into the third generation now and my sons work here too. It’s not very often you can come up with something you haven’t seen before, but I got up this morning and just thought things are so dull at the minute.”

Meanwhile, netizens came up with funny reactions to the initial post and some even shared quirky anecdotes. A user quipped, “I love my children- Vindaloo, Carbonara, Ramen, and Chowder.” Another wrote, “I wish we had your food in the USA! A chicken pakora sandwich…yum! And that baby is cute.”

“Does that make her granny her naan?” yet another chimed in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 05:51:18 pm
Next Story

Congress rally agenda: price rise; Congress rally refrain: Rahul

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house
Chit-fund scam case

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case
Express Opinion

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement