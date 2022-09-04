After post on ‘baby named Pakora’ goes viral, UK restaurant clarifies

When it comes to naming their newborn, parents often give it much thought and come up with something close to their heart. A couple in the United Kingdom recently left the internet surprised with what appeared to be an unusual choice of name for their daughter. The two were believed to have christened the baby after an Indian snack – Pakora – triggering a barrage of comments from netizens.

Taking to Facebook, The Captains Table, a renowned restaurant in Northern Ireland’s Newtownabbey, shared photographs of “Pakora” and a bill with a heartwarming note. “My wife has just called our new born daughter Pakora after her fav dish from The Captain’s Table,” read the note. The bill showed that the child’s father ordered four pakora items, from chicken pakora burrito salad to chicken pakora regular.

The post quickly fascinated internet users. “Now that IS a first ! ……..welcome to the word Pakora We can’t wait to meet you xx,” the post by The Captains Table read.

However, the restaurant later shared a clarification on Facebook, with owner Hilary Braniff saying that she made up the story to “bring a little cheer to our industry”, Belfast Live reported. Braniff said the baby in the photo is her granddaughter, Grace.

“I think some people might think it’s serious, I’m starting to get a wee bit nervous now,” Braniff said. “This is a family business, we’re into the third generation now and my sons work here too. It’s not very often you can come up with something you haven’t seen before, but I got up this morning and just thought things are so dull at the minute.”

Meanwhile, netizens came up with funny reactions to the initial post and some even shared quirky anecdotes. A user quipped, “I love my children- Vindaloo, Carbonara, Ramen, and Chowder.” Another wrote, “I wish we had your food in the USA! A chicken pakora sandwich…yum! And that baby is cute.”

“Does that make her granny her naan?” yet another chimed in.