‘Monolith’ pops up in Hungary and is a hit on social media

The monolith was spotted in a park mostly common for dog walkers and people go go for morning walks. (Source: retroplantyboy/ Instagram)

The latest monolith, the internet’s favourite craze presently, has been spotted in Hungarian capital Budapest.

The metallic structure turned up in a large, grassy field, bordered by the Rákospalotai határút and Szentmihályi street, that is mostly used by morning walkers, said a report by Hungary Today.

According to one of the readers of Hungarian news portal telex.hu, the construction of the latest structure is unique because it isn’t a solid metal column. Instead it is reportedly a set of plates riveted to a metal frame. Like the previous structures, no one has taken credit for installing it.

News portal 168ora.hu visited the location to confirm the presence of the structure and the sign put up near it. It also posted a series of pictures on its website showing people posing with it.

Many locals posted images of the new monolith, and multiple images can be found on Imgur and Instagram.

Two monoliths were found in Poland and another in the UK in the latest sightings last week. Earlier, structures were found in Texas, California, Netherlands, Colombia and Romania.

