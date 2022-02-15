scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Must Read

After over a century, this 1913 love letter is winning hearts again

The letter was written by American cartoonist and illustrator Alfred Joseph Frueh to his wife Giuliette Fanciulli.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 15, 2022 5:53:59 pm
love letter from 1913 that opens up to form an art gallery, love letter into art gallery, romantic love letter, old love letter, Indian ExpressThe letter morphs into a mini model of an art gallery if it is folded according to instructions.

While Valentine’s day is past us but a love letter written in 1913 has found a host of new appreciators on social media.

The letter in question was written by American cartoonist and illustrator Alfred Joseph Frueh to his wife Giuliette Fanciulli on January 10, 1913. What makes the small piece of the paper interesting is that the letter morphs into a mini model of an art gallery if it is folded according to instructions.

ALSO READ |Kolhapur: Man paints 2.5 km road with ‘I Love You’, ‘I Miss You’ message for partner

According to the Smithsonian Archives of American Art website, the letter was “meant to educate Ms Fanciulli before visiting a gallery.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The skillfully crafted letter presents an example of how simple folds and cuts can change a sheet of paper into a delicate model. Once folded properly, the letter’s outer side remains covered in the text while the inner portion replicates an art gallery with photographs and paintings hung on the wall.

On a closer inspection, one can also see that the letter has a small rectangular cut that mimics the entryway to the gallery. The words “This way in” are written over the “door”, while a noticeboard hangs on the left side of the doorway with the instructions “Leave your hats and umbrellas at home. I ain’t got time to check them”.

In the age where love letters are long gone, this over a century-old letter is reminding people of sweet romantic gestures of the past.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement