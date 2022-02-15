After over a century, this 1913 love letter is winning hearts again

While Valentine’s day is past us but a love letter written in 1913 has found a host of new appreciators on social media.

The letter in question was written by American cartoonist and illustrator Alfred Joseph Frueh to his wife Giuliette Fanciulli on January 10, 1913. What makes the small piece of the paper interesting is that the letter morphs into a mini model of an art gallery if it is folded according to instructions.

According to the Smithsonian Archives of American Art website, the letter was “meant to educate Ms Fanciulli before visiting a gallery.”

The skillfully crafted letter presents an example of how simple folds and cuts can change a sheet of paper into a delicate model. Once folded properly, the letter’s outer side remains covered in the text while the inner portion replicates an art gallery with photographs and paintings hung on the wall.

On a closer inspection, one can also see that the letter has a small rectangular cut that mimics the entryway to the gallery. The words “This way in” are written over the “door”, while a noticeboard hangs on the left side of the doorway with the instructions “Leave your hats and umbrellas at home. I ain’t got time to check them”.

In the age where love letters are long gone, this over a century-old letter is reminding people of sweet romantic gestures of the past.