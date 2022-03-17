scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 17, 2022
After Netflix’s latest announcement, the internet is wrapping its head around ‘savagery’

The feature that charges extra for sharing passwords will initially be tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 17, 2022 5:54:20 pm
Netflix to charge for password sharing, Netflix might cost extra for password sharing, Netflix password sharing, Indian ExpressRampant 'password sharing' has caused a significant revenue loss for Netflix.

Netflix users have been sharing their passwords with family members, friends and others in multiple locations. However, this has caused Netflix to lose significant revenue as many people do not buy their own subscriptions as they use another person’s account.

To recover some of the money being lost to rampant “password sharing”, the streaming giant announced Wednesday that it is considering launching a feature that will charge users for sharing their passwords across households. This feature will initially be tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

While explaining the need for this decision, Netflix said in a statement that sharing of accounts between non-subscribers impacts their “ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members”.

It further elaborated that the new feature will allow subscribers who have their Standard and Premium plans to add separate accounts for up to two people at the price of

2,380 CLP in Chile (approximately Rs 225), $2.99 in Costa Rica (approximately Rs 226), and 7.9 PEN in Peru (approximately Rs 160).

While this feature is yet to be launched, Netflix users around the world are expressing disappointment. Since the announcement went public Twitter has filled up with people lamenting the possibility of losing their free Netflix.

Last year in December, Indian subscribers were delighted when Netflix slashed its subscription rates which brought the basic plan to Rs 199 per month, instead of the earlier cost of Rs 499 per month.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
