After Netflix’s latest announcement, the internet is wrapping its head around ‘savagery’

Netflix users have been sharing their passwords with family members, friends and others in multiple locations. However, this has caused Netflix to lose significant revenue as many people do not buy their own subscriptions as they use another person’s account.

To recover some of the money being lost to rampant “password sharing”, the streaming giant announced Wednesday that it is considering launching a feature that will charge users for sharing their passwords across households. This feature will initially be tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

While explaining the need for this decision, Netflix said in a statement that sharing of accounts between non-subscribers impacts their “ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members”.

It further elaborated that the new feature will allow subscribers who have their Standard and Premium plans to add separate accounts for up to two people at the price of

2,380 CLP in Chile (approximately Rs 225), $2.99 in Costa Rica (approximately Rs 226), and 7.9 PEN in Peru (approximately Rs 160).

While this feature is yet to be launched, Netflix users around the world are expressing disappointment. Since the announcement went public Twitter has filled up with people lamenting the possibility of losing their free Netflix.

Not y’all already talking about cutting your parents off from your Netflix account as soon as they announced the price increase for password sharing. The savagery 😭😫💀 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 16, 2022

That Pirate Bay looking pretty good right now pic.twitter.com/Lh2sRsPGzR — 🔞LykoXXX🔞 (@LykoXxx) March 16, 2022

So, not only is #Netflix raising their prices, they also now want to charge extra on accounts that share passwords that are not within the household?!?! You just gave an extra reason to cancel. 🤬 @netflix pic.twitter.com/R1RJSr0qcP — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) March 16, 2022

Ok, Netflix. Let’s see who will win this battle. pic.twitter.com/ojIbLiyaFs — ๒คץєк ค๓ยภ 🇵🇸❤️ (@BayekAmun) March 16, 2022

Lol at Netflix trying to charge extra for “unauthorized” password sharing. If I share the password it’s authorized no matter what you think 😅 — Amber Skye Cook 🍍 (@amberskyecook) March 17, 2022

I really hope @netflix finally bans password sharing so I can cancel the account I never use. — Cheese Mo (@fatcheesmo) March 16, 2022

You’re going to start charging people for password sharing? Yeah, we share our password with our relatives in the Philippines who can’t afford the service but that’s fine… we can always cancel and pirate the original stuff (most of it is trash anyways). HBO is better. @netflix pic.twitter.com/tkeMJ1D9FX — monsterocket 🏳️‍🌈 🌱 🧠 #blacklivesmatter Ⓥ (@monsterocket) March 17, 2022

Netflix will charge us for sharing password

Me and my friends: pic.twitter.com/UamSAHJv7O — Sergio 🌊 (1 ➝ 2) (@sahilfayaz01) March 17, 2022

When Netflix cracks down on password sharing pic.twitter.com/b9rg1iuUmS — Akizora (@akizoramusic) March 17, 2022

Netflix pleading poverty after several price hikes, blaming password sharing. Listen, if I want to let my elderly parents use my account to make life a bit simpler for them, then that’s what I’ll do. And don’t need Netflix to do it. Stop trying to bleed people dry. Netflix: pic.twitter.com/a8P2IYDFxx — Eborys (@Eborys2) March 17, 2022

Last year in December, Indian subscribers were delighted when Netflix slashed its subscription rates which brought the basic plan to Rs 199 per month, instead of the earlier cost of Rs 499 per month.