After FaceApp, netizens are hooked to Gradient to find their celebrity lookalike and results are hilarious

Every time netizens spot a celebrity doppelganger, the Internet goes berserk. Well, if you are one of those who always fancied looking like a celebrity, and enjoy some fifteen-minutes of fame, there’s now an app for it. Yes, an app which has taken social media by storm as it identifies your celebrity lookalike and the results are quite freakish if not baffling.

Advertising

As people online were just trying to forget the viral FaceApp and its ageing filter, a photo-editing app called the Gradient is going viral and has left all in a frenzy online. The steps are pretty simple to find your celebrity lookalike and renders four-step process that transforms the original photo into a celebrity photo.

Although the newly-launched photo editing app by developer Ticket To The Moon, which is their only app, is not free, it gained popularity after many social media stars including the Kardashians posted their own pics trying out the app as an ad. Just in a week, according to Google Play store, it has over one million downloads and costs Rs 340.00 – Rs 1,700.00 per item. However, the surge in the use is owing to its three-day free trial period, which explains its domination on Instagram and Twitter.

Many who tried the app thought it was hilarious, and couldn’t take multiple chances to look like their favourite celebrity crush. From Mark Zuckerberg to Scarlet Johnson, be whoever you want!

I love this app pic.twitter.com/L74tz7PNsw — eve peyser (@evepeyser) October 17, 2019

Tried #Gradient ONE TIME and deleted it immediately! Not because I got @JonahHill, that’s rad, but because it’s freakishly accurate pic.twitter.com/UqYC1gAJcA — Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) October 18, 2019

okay so uh @TomHolland1996 which one of us is adopted #gradient pic.twitter.com/ZLmB5HpP1D — C9 Keeoh (@Keeoh) October 18, 2019

Even the computer algorithms are telling me the same thing as all my friends and family #Gradient pic.twitter.com/08NORGWi0S — Becky Smethurst (@drbecky_) October 18, 2019

So I tried this #Gradient thing everyone is doing, and apparently I look like Justin Timberlake! 😂 pic.twitter.com/t3DoQtTu5n — DestinedM (@DestinedMiner) October 18, 2019

ttps://www.instagram.com/p/B3wp-jgJPaC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

However, others thought it was ridiculous and said it made no sense whatsoever.

This app is a liar, here is the proof #gradient pic.twitter.com/a3W0z4h6o7 — Shard😔🥀 (@cakelovesshard) October 18, 2019

I don’t think #gradient works that well tbh pic.twitter.com/EZCMRf1QDc — Barry Sirotilc (@BarrySirotilc) October 18, 2019

And after FaceApp received backlash online for the security concerns, Gradient, in its policy highlights, “does not claim ownership of Your Content that you upload or stylise through the Service” and it doesn’t “collect, store, share or transfer the Face Data off the User devices”.