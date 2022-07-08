After classmates refuse to sign his yearbook, 12-yr-old finds new friend in Ant-Man Paul Rudd

While school days are a big part of cherished childhood memories for many, that’s not the case for all. Like one 12-year-old boy, who was heartbroken after his classmates refused to sign his yearbook. However, when his dejected mother took to social media to share her son’s story, she received the sweetest message from an unexpected “pal” – Paul Rudd.

Brody Ridder, who just finished his sixth-grade year at The Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Colorado, was devastated when only two teachers and two students wrote in his yearbook. Upset at being ignored by all, the boy wrote a message to himself: “Hope you make some more friends”.

Heartbroken seeing this, his mother Cassandra wrote on Facebook how her “heart is shattered” and asked people to teach their children kindness.

Then something amazing happened. “Brody got to talk to Paul Rudd! ANT-MAN!!!!,” the elated mother wrote, sharing a video of the Avengers star Facetiming with her son. “Like this this real life?! Pinch me now! Brody was so excited!” she gushed online sharing a small snippet of the video call. “Shout out to Paul Rudd, and his sister Mandi for reaching out and setting this up! You truly made Brody so happy! My heart is so full right now!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandra Ridder (@_iamcassandrajo)

Rudd, known for his humble demeanour, did not just stop there. Rudd sent his new friend an autographed Ant-Man helmet with a handwritten letter and some words of encouragement. “To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the world!” and signed it both as “Paul Rudd” and “Ant-Man” on the helmet.

“It was great talking to you the other day. It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish,” he wrote in his letter, signing, “Your pal, Paul.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandra Ridder (@_iamcassandrajo)

While he was elated to find the superstar friend with whom he is now on texting terms, as per a screenshot shared by his mother online, it was not so until last month. Talking to local news channel KDVR, the middle-schooler said that when everyone refused to sign his book, it made him feel “useless,” especially after a tough school year due to bullying.

“They just annoy me to the point where I cry at lunch and I just have to leave early and it’s getting on my nerves and recently they started getting physical and I don’t like it,” he had said before Rudd reached out.

However, his mother’s post made all the difference, as some high-schoolers stepped in days later to meet him in class. Now, as Rudd’s heart-warming gesture went viral, more and more people from across the country have reached out to the family and have been sending him handwritten letters to cheer him up.