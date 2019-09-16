Toggle Menu
Ash Ketchum finally becomes Pokémon Master after 22 years; fans celebrate

The much-awaited achievement of the protagonist left Pokemon fans ecstatic and they took to social media to celebrate. Many also tweeted how the show, in its own way, taught children that it was okay to lose.

After 20 years, Ash Ketchum — a fictional character in Pokémon franchise owned by Nintendo — has finally achieved his ultimate goal and become the Pokémon Master with Pikachu by his side. In the latest Pokemon series, “Sun and Moon”, Ketchum goes on to win the Alola League, making him a Pokemon Master.

Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ketchum for the first eight seasons in the animated series, took to Twitter to share the news. “Congratulations to Ash Ketchum on winning the Pokémon League from Ash’s ‘younger’ self, circa 1998…yup, hard work, determination, good friends, and a bit of luck pay off!” she wrote along with a message in Ketchum’s younger voice.

“Ash Ketchum has been a part of millions of lives and while many stopped watching the Pokémon anime, Ash continued to be a role model trainer for new generations. He’s lost every Pokémon League to teach children it’s ok to lose and today he finally won,” read one of the many tweets.

