Ash Ketchum finally becomes Pokémon Master after 22 years; fans celebrate

After 20 years, Ash Ketchum — a fictional character in Pokémon franchise owned by Nintendo — has finally achieved his ultimate goal and become the Pokémon Master with Pikachu by his side. In the latest Pokemon series, “Sun and Moon”, Ketchum goes on to win the Alola League, making him a Pokemon Master.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Game of Thrones to Pokemon Go, this tuba-headed man triggers hilarious photoshop battles

Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ketchum for the first eight seasons in the animated series, took to Twitter to share the news. “Congratulations to Ash Ketchum on winning the Pokémon League from Ash’s ‘younger’ self, circa 1998…yup, hard work, determination, good friends, and a bit of luck pay off!” she wrote along with a message in Ketchum’s younger voice.

Congratulations to Ash Ketchum on winning the Pokémon League from Ash’s ‘younger’ self, circa 1998…yup, hard work, determination, good friends, and a bit of luck pay off! #pokemon #ashketchum #winning pic.twitter.com/JhgRcGJBEy — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) September 15, 2019

The much-awaited achievement of the protagonist left Pokemon fans ecstatic and they took to social media to celebrate. Many also tweeted how the show, in its own way, taught children that it was okay to lose.

“Ash Ketchum has been a part of millions of lives and while many stopped watching the Pokémon anime, Ash continued to be a role model trainer for new generations. He’s lost every Pokémon League to teach children it’s ok to lose and today he finally won,” read one of the many tweets.

Here’s some #MondayMotivation Striving to be the very best that no one ever was,

Catching them all was his test and training them was his goal

traveling far and wide for over #20years

His name #AshKetchum from #PalletTown

Finally became a #PokemonMaster Never lose #Hope pic.twitter.com/LOXAua8Z7P — Deeqa Ali (@deeqa89) September 16, 2019

You deserved it Ash Ketchum.

You’ve really became the very best like no one ever was.

From a summer tourist to first Alolan champ real quick. My inner child is crying out of joy. 😭 Congrats Champion! #AshKetchum #PokemonMaster #AlolaLeague — 𝙈𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 (@imthemobby) September 16, 2019

It’s 2019 and Ash Ketchum has finally won the Pokémon league. It’s about damn time lol — Malachi (@MalachiOnline) September 16, 2019

Ash Ketchum has been a part of millions of lives & while many stop watching the Pokémon anime Ash continued to be a role model trainer for new generations. He’s lost every Pokémon League to teach children it’s ok to lose & today he finally won. What a day to be a Pokémon fan ❤👑 pic.twitter.com/lFhiRQTLOS — Gaurav Sharda (@gauravsharda6) September 16, 2019

FINALLYY AFTER 2 DECADES #AshKetchum is now a Pokemon Master — Ken (@KenjiNicolai) September 16, 2019