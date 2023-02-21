‘What a sighting’: African wild dogs battle strong currents as they swim across the river

The eastern parts of South Africa such as the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces have seen extreme rainfall in the past few days. Heavy rain caused flood-like situations in the Greater Kruger National Park even as the swelling water bodies and inundated forest land prompted many animals to navigate to safer grounds.

Against this backdrop, a rare video has emerged that shows a pack of wild African dogs swimming across a river in an attempt to cross over. This video was posted on Facebook by the Klaserie Drift Misava Safari Camp, a luxury safari and camping service located within the Greater Kruger National Park.

ALSO READ | Video of elephants swimming across Periyar river leaves netizens in absolute awe

While sharing the 23-second clip, the Klaserie Drift Safari Camps wrote, “The swollen Klaserie river has given our latest guests some PHENOMENAL sightings such as this one! A huge pack of endangered African wild dogs, desperate to relocate to the other side of the river, launched into the strong current and successfully paddled ashore Can you believe how impressively strong and resilient these clever canines are? We are just blown away! What a sighting!!!”.

The African wild dogs, also known as the ‘painted dogs’ or Cape hunting dogs, are endemic to sub-Saharan Africa. The wild canines are declining in population due to threats from habitat loss and hunting. Since 1990, they have been listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.