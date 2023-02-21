scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

‘What a sighting’: African wild dogs battle strong currents as they swim across the river

Klaserie Drift Misava Safari Camp, a safari service from South Africa, shared a video that showed a pack of African wild dogs crossing a river.

african wild dogs crossing river
Listen to this article
‘What a sighting’: African wild dogs battle strong currents as they swim across the river
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The eastern parts of South Africa such as the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces have seen extreme rainfall in the past few days. Heavy rain caused flood-like situations in the Greater Kruger National Park even as the swelling water bodies and inundated forest land prompted many animals to navigate to safer grounds.

Against this backdrop, a rare video has emerged that shows a pack of wild African dogs swimming across a river in an attempt to cross over. This video was posted on Facebook by the Klaserie Drift Misava Safari Camp, a luxury safari and camping service located within the Greater Kruger National Park.

ALSO READ |Video of elephants swimming across Periyar river leaves netizens in absolute awe

While sharing the 23-second clip, the Klaserie Drift Safari Camps wrote, “The swollen Klaserie river has given our latest guests some PHENOMENAL sightings such as this one! A huge pack of endangered African wild dogs, desperate to relocate to the other side of the river, launched into the strong current and successfully paddled ashore Can you believe how impressively strong and resilient these clever canines are? We are just blown away! What a sighting!!!”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

The African wild dogs, also known as the ‘painted dogs’ or Cape hunting dogs, are endemic to sub-Saharan Africa. The wild canines are declining in population due to threats from habitat loss and hunting. Since 1990, they have been listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 15:03 IST
Next Story

Inside the hunt for UFOs at the end of the world

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close