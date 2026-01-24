African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’

Charity Namusokwe shared a video capturing moments from her university life, from dressing up in a saree to attending campus festivals.

google-preferred-btn
African student life in indiaIn the comments, she went on to share how moving away from her family pushed her out of her comfort zone

An African student’s heartfelt reflection on her life in India has struck a chord online, with many praising her honesty and warmth. Charity Namusokwe recently shared an Instagram video titled “POV: You moved to India for university as an African”, offering a glimpse into her everyday experiences as an international student far from home.

The video captures moments from her university life, from dressing up in a saree and attending campus festivals to dealing with the quiet loneliness that often comes with living in a new country. In her post, Namusokwe spoke candidly about how overwhelming the transition initially felt, especially as someone coming from a completely different cultural background.

“Being new, being noticed, being asked where I’m from and why I chose India. Learning a new language and sometimes struggling to be understood, while trying my best to understand others too,” she wrote, recalling the early days of her journey. While homesickness still creeps in at times, she shared that she has gradually found her own rhythm and sense of belonging in India.

What stood out in her reflection was the balance between struggle and warmth. “But there is also kindness. New friendships. Smiles, conversations, and moments that make me feel welcome. From sitting in an Indian salon chair, to wearing a sari, to finding joy in everyday life,” she added.

Namusokwe also credited India with shaping her personally, saying the country has helped her grow in unexpected ways. “India has taught me patience, resilience, and appreciation for different cultures. Grateful for the people I’ve met, the lessons I’m learning, and the opportunity to grow here, even on the days I miss home.”

Watch the video:

 

In the comments, she went on to share how moving away from her family pushed her out of her comfort zone. “Moving away from your family isn’t easy but you learn to grow and honestly, India has given me so much courage to do things I never thought I could do, for example, content. This place boosted my self-esteem, it was like I could be who I wanted without any judgment,” she wrote.

The video has since crossed 2 lakh views, with social media users flooding the comments section with encouragement and support. One person wrote, “So happy to see u there hope you take apart of india within u everywhere,” while another added, “It takes a lot to move from home to a diff country…coz its a lot but at times its worth it.” Others cheered her on, suggesting she make more friends and wishing her an even better time ahead in India.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Bangladesh out of ICC T20 WC, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
kathua encounter
Before Jaish commander was killed, police had to save civilians he was holding hostage
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Ambrish
ICC U-19 World Cup: All-rounder RS Ambrish realising father's unfulfilled cricketing dream
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
badshah loves his greubel
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC U-19 World Cup: All-rounder RS Ambrish realising father's unfulfilled cricketing dream
Ambrish
Tata Steel Chess: 2nd defeat in row for Gukesh; Praggnanandhaa’s winless streak continues
World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju reacts after resigning against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in round 6 of the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee. (Screengrabs via Chessbase India)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
African student life in india
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement