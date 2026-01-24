African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’

An African student’s heartfelt reflection on her life in India has struck a chord online, with many praising her honesty and warmth. Charity Namusokwe recently shared an Instagram video titled “POV: You moved to India for university as an African”, offering a glimpse into her everyday experiences as an international student far from home.

The video captures moments from her university life, from dressing up in a saree and attending campus festivals to dealing with the quiet loneliness that often comes with living in a new country. In her post, Namusokwe spoke candidly about how overwhelming the transition initially felt, especially as someone coming from a completely different cultural background.

“Being new, being noticed, being asked where I’m from and why I chose India. Learning a new language and sometimes struggling to be understood, while trying my best to understand others too,” she wrote, recalling the early days of her journey. While homesickness still creeps in at times, she shared that she has gradually found her own rhythm and sense of belonging in India.

What stood out in her reflection was the balance between struggle and warmth. “But there is also kindness. New friendships. Smiles, conversations, and moments that make me feel welcome. From sitting in an Indian salon chair, to wearing a sari, to finding joy in everyday life,” she added.

Namusokwe also credited India with shaping her personally, saying the country has helped her grow in unexpected ways. “India has taught me patience, resilience, and appreciation for different cultures. Grateful for the people I’ve met, the lessons I’m learning, and the opportunity to grow here, even on the days I miss home.”

In the comments, she went on to share how moving away from her family pushed her out of her comfort zone. “Moving away from your family isn’t easy but you learn to grow and honestly, India has given me so much courage to do things I never thought I could do, for example, content. This place boosted my self-esteem, it was like I could be who I wanted without any judgment,” she wrote.

The video has since crossed 2 lakh views, with social media users flooding the comments section with encouragement and support. One person wrote, “So happy to see u there hope you take apart of india within u everywhere,” while another added, “It takes a lot to move from home to a diff country…coz its a lot but at times its worth it.” Others cheered her on, suggesting she make more friends and wishing her an even better time ahead in India.