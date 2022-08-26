African kids show insane dancing skills as they groove to ‘Kala Chashma’. Watch

Social media seems to have rekindled its love for the song ‘Kala Chasma’ as many videos featuring the track have been going viral after a Norwegian dance group performed to the song. From a group of dancers in Peppa Pig costumes dancing to the song to the Indian cricket team players, it seems everyone is grooving to this song once again.

And now another video of a dance performance to the song, that featured in the 2018 Bollywood film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, is going viral. Smash Talent Foundation, an NGO in Uganda, shared a video of kids dancing to the hit number on their Instagram account four days ago. It has received more than 1.35 lakh views so far.

The clip shows the kids showing their insane dancing skills. The children perform some synchronised dance moves that are delightful to watch. “Hello Bollywood, here we come bringing y’all Happiness from Uganda,” says the caption of the video.

“Love from India,” commented an Instagram user. “The kids are amazing dancers,” wrote another.

The Norwegian group which performed the song and its steps that went viral also reacted to the video. They commented “Wah (Wow)”.

The song became insanely viral after it featured in a video of a dance by Quick Style during a wedding performance. Their video on YouTube has received more than 58 million views in just two months.

The group was founded in 2006 by Pakistani-Norwegian twin brothers Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik. They also won the Norwegian version of America’s Got Talent in 2009 called Norske Talenter. The song ‘Kala Chashma’ was originally sung by Amar Arshi and became a rage in the 1990s.