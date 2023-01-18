African kids groove enthusiastically to Selena Gomez and Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ song. Watch video

The trending song “Calm Down” has left many online grooving uninhibitedly and amusing internet users. A group of African boys who enthralls netizens with their dancing and lip-syncing videos have joined the bandwagon.

A clip shared by Masaka Kids Africana on Instagram shows three kids dancing enthusiastically to the song. Their adorable expressions as they shake a leg to the peppy song is worth watching. Other kids in the background are also seen making moves vigorously.

“Happy Thursday everyone Have a great day,” read the caption of the clip. The clip was uploaded five days ago on the official Instagram handle of Masaka Kids Africana, an NGO that works for the uplift of kids in Uganda.

So far, the clip has amassed a whopping 32.8 million views on the Meta-owned platform. The kids’ performance struck a chord with viewers.

An Instagram user commented, “People in the background know the steps too!” Another user wrote, “These kids are so much fun to watch, but those smiles on their faces says it all.” A third user commented, “These amazing kids make my day. I do hope they are rewarded for what they do.”

The pop song by Rema and Selena Gomez released last year continues to storm the internet. Musicians Nihal Singh and Shobhit Banwait recently covered the song on tabla, racking up more than 1.6 lakh likes on Instagram.