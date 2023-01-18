scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

African kids groove enthusiastically to Selena Gomez and Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ song. Watch video

A clip shared by Masaka Kids Africana on Instagram shows three kids dancing enthusiastically to the song. Their adorable expressions as they shake a leg to the peppy song is worth watching.

Masaka kids africana, african boys dance to calm down, calm down song, dance video, calm down dance video, indian expressThe kids’ performance struck a chord among viewers.
Listen to this article
African kids groove enthusiastically to Selena Gomez and Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ song. Watch video
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The trending song “Calm Down” has left many online grooving uninhibitedly and amusing internet users. A group of African boys who enthralls netizens with their dancing and lip-syncing videos have joined the bandwagon.

A clip shared by Masaka Kids Africana on Instagram shows three kids dancing enthusiastically to the song. Their adorable expressions as they shake a leg to the peppy song is worth watching. Other kids in the background are also seen making moves vigorously.

ALSO READ |African kids show insane dancing skills as they groove to ‘Kala Chashma’. Watch

“Happy Thursday everyone Have a great day,” read the caption of the clip. The clip was uploaded five days ago on the official Instagram handle of Masaka Kids Africana, an NGO that works for the uplift of kids in Uganda.

So far, the clip has amassed a whopping 32.8 million views on the Meta-owned platform. The kids’ performance struck a chord with viewers.

An Instagram user commented, “People in the background know the steps too!” Another user wrote, “These kids are so much fun to watch, but those smiles on their faces says it all.” A third user commented, “These amazing kids make my day. I do hope they are rewarded for what they do.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT

The pop song by Rema and Selena Gomez released last year continues to storm the internet. Musicians Nihal Singh and Shobhit Banwait recently covered the song on tabla, racking up more than 1.6 lakh likes on Instagram.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 17:05 IST
Next Story

RRR star Jr NTR pays floral tribute to grandfather NT Rama Rao, see photos

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close