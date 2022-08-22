African kids dance and lip-sync to songs. Garner millions of views

If you are someone who is fond of watching dance and lip-sync videos of people from different cultures then this group of kids from Africa is a must-watch. The Masaka Kids Africana is an NGO in Uganda that works for the upliftment of kids in the African country.
They also post videos of kids dancing and lip-syncing to various popular songs and have more than 4.3 million followers on Instagram. In their latest video posted Sunday, the Masaka kids can be seen grooving to a song. While one kid is improvising by holding a stick in front of him like a mic, another boy is playing drums that are created from buckets of paint. The kids are also seen doing some killer dance moves that are delightful to watch.
“Good vibes all the way. Happy Sunday!” says the caption of the video. Since being posted, the video has received more than 3.9 million views. It has also accumulated over 2.74 lakh likes.
Watch the video below:
“This is the BEST account on IG – these kids are so talented and always put a smile on my face,” commented an Instagram user. “This One in the middle has a built-in singer,” wrote another. “Happy Sunday! You are the cutest!” posted a third.
On India’s 76th Independence Day on August 15, the Masaka Kids Africana had shared a video of the kids dancing to the song, Gallan Goodiyaan, from the film Dil Dhadakne Do. The video has garnered more than 6.1 million views.
The Masaka Kids Africana is composed of African children aged 2 and above. They comprise kids who have lost one or both parents through war, famine or disease, the NGO’s website says.
