Afghanistan earthquake: Picture of a little survivor goes viral, netizens join forces to find out ways to help

A devastating earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday leaving more than 1,000 dead and several others injured. While rescue operations are still underway, photos and videos from the region showing the plight of the residents have taken over social media. Amid all that, a picture of a toddler who survived the natural disaster is breaking hearts online.

The 6.1-magnitude quake rattled people’s lives and homes as calamity hit Paktika province, about 50 kilometres (31 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, according to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department. Experts put its depth at just 10 kilometres explaining the devastation as shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage.

As videos showed residents in the remote border towns in fear and pain, scurrying to find a way to safety, a picture of a child probably left orphaned caught netizens’ attention. Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi, a local reporter, took to social media to share that the girl, around three years of age, was the sole survivor to be rescued from her family home.

This little child is probably the only remaining alive member of her family. Locals say they couldn’t find any alive member of her family. She looks like a 3 years old baby.#Afghanistan #AfghanistanEarthquake pic.twitter.com/6mJdiuvOCS — Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi (@ziarmal1992) June 22, 2022

“Locals say they couldn’t find any alive member of her family. She looks like a 3 years old baby,” Hashemi tweeted.

Soon, the picture went viral and thousands thronged the post to know how they can help, concerned about her safety. Many noted that it’s impossible to express in words the emotions of losing both parents, and worrying about her future. Some even asked if there was a way to adopt her.

While the reporter couldn’t pass on more information at the time, he shared a common link to raise funds for all victims of the quake, promising to keep a tab on her whereabouts.

My heart is breaking for the people of Afghanistan who were already suffering from war, poverty, displacement and hunger before this earthquake. Wishing them strength and resilience. May the world rally to provide significant and systemic assistance. https://t.co/vMxTvbJ7x7 — Kateryna Yushchenko 🌻 🇺🇦 (@KatyaYushchenko) June 23, 2022

Tragic and heartbreaking.. poor souls of Afghanistan are suffering every single day. International community should carry out the humanitarian ad. Give them whatever's necessary to stay alive. God bless the souls who passed away in this earthquake.. — Anis (@Pryda88) June 22, 2022

At least 2,000 homes were destroyed in the region, where on average every household has seven or eight people living in it, said Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN deputy special representative to Afghanistan, according to Associated Press.

The full extent of the destruction among the villages tucked in the mountains was slow in coming to light. The roads, which are rutted and difficult to travel in the best of circumstances, may have been badly damaged, and landslides from recent rains made access even more difficult.

Rescuers rushed in by helicopter, but the relief effort could be hindered by the exodus of many international aid agencies from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover last August. Moreover, most governments are wary of dealing directly with the Taliban.

In a sign of the muddled workings between the Taliban and the rest of the world, Alakbarov said the Taliban had not formally requested that the UN mobilise international search-and-rescue teams or obtain equipment from neighbouring countries to supplement the few dozen ambulances and several helicopters sent in by Afghan authorities. Still, officials from multiple UN agencies said the Taliban were giving them full access to the area.

(With AP inputs)