Afghan singer Sharafat Parwani sings about homeland, video goes viral

Thousands of vulnerable Afghans have been evacuated to the United States since the beginning of the Taliban’s lightning offensive in Afghanistan. Now, a video of popular Afgan singer Sharafat Parwani, singing about his homeland after being evacuated to the US, has surfaced on social media.

New York Times reporter Sharif Hassan shared the video along with a translation of the lyrics. “Your tired of anguish, my homeland. Your without song and melody, my homeland. Your pained but without medicine, my homeland,” read the caption of the clip, which has now gone viral with over 32,000 views.

Your tired of anguish, my homeland Your without song and melody, my homeland Your pained but without medicine, my homeland Sharafat Parwani, a popular singer who was recently evacuated, sings the song somewhere in a military base or refugee camp in the US.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/EoIVS7bPmz — Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) August 29, 2021

While it is not clear when and where the video was shot, it has left netizens feeling emotional, with many saying they are praying for the people of Afghanistan.

According to a Reuters report, the United States and its partners have evacuated over 1,11,000 people since August 14, the day before the Taliban entered Kabul.