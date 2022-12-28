scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

‘This is solidarity’: Afghan professor tears diplomas on TV after Taliban bans women’s education

The professor’s gesture of solidarity was first aired on TOLOnews, a news TV channel based out of Kabul.

Afghan professor tears diplomas on TV, professors protests against Taliban decree tears diploma on tv, Taliban bans women from universities, protests for women's rights against Taliban in Afghanistan, women rights in Afghanistan, viral video Taliban protest, indian express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Last week Afghanistan’s Taliban government announced that women would no longer be allowed to pursue higher education in colleges and universities, drawing widespread condemnation both from within and outside the country.

Now a video clip is going viral showing an Afghan professor tearing away his diplomas on live television to show solidarity with women who are banned from universities.

ALSO READ |FIFA World Cup 2022: Netizens laud Iranian team for not singing anthem in solidarity with women protesters

The professor’s gesture of solidarity was first aired on TOLOnews, a news channel based out of Kabul. This clip was later shared on Twitter by Shabnam Nasimi, former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees, on Wednesday. “Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan — “From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education,” she wrote in the tweet.

The video has got over 5.9 lakh views and over 32,000 likes. Appreciating the unnamed professor’s act, a Twitter user wrote, “I don’t understand a word this man says but just watching his passion in defence of his wife and daughter is immeasurable in moving women forward in their culture. Much respect and admiration to him! Love it!”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

Another person commented, “His gesture is simultaneously heartbreaking and uplifting. We need men to be part of the fight for women’s rights, and it’s always wonderful to see it happen. But at the same time, it’s so sad that it needs to happen.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 15:25 IST
Next Story

What time will International Space Station astronauts celebrate New Year?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close