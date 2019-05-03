Toggle Menu
Afghan man’s World Cup trophy made out of grass impresses ICC, cricket fanshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/afghan-mans-world-cup-trophy-made-out-of-grass-wows-cricket-fans-5708097/

Afghan man’s World Cup trophy made out of grass impresses ICC, cricket fans

As the photo went viral, people from Afghanistan identified the genius and die-heart cricket fan as Sharaf Naib from Kabul, who is often mistaken as Afghan skipper Gulbadin Naib’s brother.

icc world cup, cricket world cup, cricket world cup trophy, afghan man world cup trophy, world cup made of grass, viral news, good news, indian express, cricket news, sports news
The creation garnered a lot of attention online after the official handle of the Cricket World Cup sought Netizens help to identify the man.

Although cricket buffs are glued to TV screens cheering for their favourite IPL team, there is a lot of excitement and anticipation surrounding the ICC World Cup 2019. One such avid fan’s work has impressed not just people on the Internet but also the organisers of the World Cup.

The official social handles of the ICC World Cup posted a picture of a replica of the world cup trophy made out of grass by a man in Afghanistan.

“😍 WE. LOVE. THIS. 😍” the handle wrote sharing two photos, one of the cup, placed atop a cardboard make-shit dais and another of the man behind it. “A brilliant Cricket World Cup trophy made out of grass in Afghanistan, and we’d love to find the person who made it!”

People on the Internet loved the creation and said his passion for the game is clearly visible.

And as the photo went viral, people from Afghanistan identified the cricket fan as Sharaf Naib from Kabul. Talking to Pashto VOA, the passionate cricket buff, often mistaken as Afghan skipper Gulbadin Naib’s brother, said he made the cup after being disappointed that he couldn’t see the real trophy when it came to his country. “I was really keen to see and touch the real trophy, but I could not, I come up with that one then, being upset,” the report quoted him.

Advertising

As part of the ICC World Cup Trophy tour, where the real cup makes a stop at each participating nation around the globe, the trophy reached Afghanistan in late December last year.

And the handmade grass trophy wasn’t the only tribute he made. Naib also created two other World Cup trophies, one with ice and another with cardboard cutouts.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'A fitting punishment?' wonder netizens as hilarious misfielding mishap goes viral
2 Little 'warrior princess' trains bird to attack anyone she screams at
3 Woman going on date makes pamphlet for family and it's going viral