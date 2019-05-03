Afghan man’s World Cup trophy made out of grass impresses ICC, cricket fans

Although cricket buffs are glued to TV screens cheering for their favourite IPL team, there is a lot of excitement and anticipation surrounding the ICC World Cup 2019. One such avid fan’s work has impressed not just people on the Internet but also the organisers of the World Cup.

The official social handles of the ICC World Cup posted a picture of a replica of the world cup trophy made out of grass by a man in Afghanistan.

“😍 WE. LOVE. THIS. 😍” the handle wrote sharing two photos, one of the cup, placed atop a cardboard make-shit dais and another of the man behind it. “A brilliant Cricket World Cup trophy made out of grass in Afghanistan, and we’d love to find the person who made it!”

😍 WE. LOVE. THIS. 😍 A brilliant Cricket World Cup trophy made out of grass in Afghanistan, and we’d love to find the person who made it! pic.twitter.com/iAGdkgx5gE — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 1, 2019

People on the Internet loved the creation and said his passion for the game is clearly visible.

Wow this is the love for the game !!! https://t.co/EY0hk2oRfq — ImNazish نازش (@nazishrahman) May 2, 2019

This is beautiful😍😍 If we had to win this trophy; we would go out of our ways just to keep the grass fresh😃 😍AMAZING😍 https://t.co/i4OUo5Zxs5 — Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) May 2, 2019

Wowww. Your passion towards game surely can’t be explained in words https://t.co/9jN1klbasc — Jamal Abdul Nasir (@jamal111khan) May 2, 2019

This pic & passion depict how badly Afghanistan needs peace, stability & prosperity. A loving nation indeed. ❤️❤️ — Jacob Ahmet (@JacobAhmet) May 2, 2019

This man should be awarded a ticket to UK. And Eventually of the world cup matches. — HIBA (@HibaHFT) May 1, 2019

This is stunning. Brilliant. Beautiful. I too love this! Spread the spirit. Spread the love. #cricketforgood — Samir Timothy Parmar (@SamirTimothy) May 1, 2019

Super, love it. Just watch the beauty of this trophy, I bet that people are watching this trophy more than the real trophy of cricket world cup. This call support from long distance. Never doubt in our talent. https://t.co/CMQmC28ttQ — Nargis Alokozay (@AlokozayNargis) May 1, 2019

What creativity who made the grass world cup and salute to the dedication for #ICCworldcup2019 #CricketMeriJaan https://t.co/9VuYuKCgfV — Satwant Khosa (Sam) (@Khosa_official) May 1, 2019

And as the photo went viral, people from Afghanistan identified the cricket fan as Sharaf Naib from Kabul. Talking to Pashto VOA, the passionate cricket buff, often mistaken as Afghan skipper Gulbadin Naib’s brother, said he made the cup after being disappointed that he couldn’t see the real trophy when it came to his country. “I was really keen to see and touch the real trophy, but I could not, I come up with that one then, being upset,” the report quoted him.

As part of the ICC World Cup Trophy tour, where the real cup makes a stop at each participating nation around the globe, the trophy reached Afghanistan in late December last year.

And the handmade grass trophy wasn’t the only tribute he made. Naib also created two other World Cup trophies, one with ice and another with cardboard cutouts.