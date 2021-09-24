scorecardresearch
Friday, September 24, 2021
‘I want to go to school’: Afghan girl’s powerful speech goes viral

“I am from a new generation, I was not born to just eat, sleep and stay at home. I want to go to school”, the young girl was hears saying in a video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 24, 2021 6:08:21 pm
taliban rule afghanistan, girls eductaion, afghan girls back to school, taliban bar girls secondary education, viral video, taliban girl back to school video, indian expressThe education ministry said boys’ secondary schools would soon reopen, but made no mention of girls.

After taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban have barred girls from schools. Now, a young girl’s video demanding their right to go back to school has gone viral.

In the video, an Afghan girl has got everyone talking on the internet as she boldly gave a speech demanding to continue her education, challenging the Taliban. In a minute-long video, she was heard fearlessly asking Taliban leaders as to who they are to take away the right and opportunity from them when to both men and women are equally before ‘Allah’.

The moving clip went viral after Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary shared it on Twitter. Lauding the young girl for her braveness, he shared her powerful message with the world wise praising her for her eloquent speech.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I am from a new generation, I was not born to just eat, sleep and stay at home. I want to go to school”, the girl argued asserting she wants to work for the development of the country.

“If any girl in Afghanistan doesn’t get education, so how will our next generation be well-mannered,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of education, the girl added, “If we don’t get education, we will not have any value in this world”, before the video cut off.

Netizens stood in solidarity with Afghan women and girls in their fight against Taliban oppression. Many, while praising the girl, said she is a force to be reckoned with.

This comes after there has been no clarity on whether Taliban will allow older girls to resume their studies at the secondary school level. Last week although school reopened with strict gender-segregation, only little girls in primary schools could attend classes.

The interim mayor of Kabul also asked many female city employees to stay back home, leading to large number of women taking to streets in protest. Despite their initial promises of tolerance and inclusion, the new set of orders are reminiscent of previous Taliban rule in the 1990s, when had barred girls and women from schools and jobs.

