Watch: This aerobics instructor went about workout routine as Myanmar coup unfolded behind her

It is quite natural for people to be so engrossed in their workouts that they forget what is happening around them. And maybe that is what happened to this aerobics instructor in Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s official capital.

The young woman was seen doing her elaborate workout routine outside the parliament building in Myanmar’s capital, while the military coup unfurled in the background of her video. Oblivious to the events happening behind her, she didn’t miss a beat, and now the dramatic video has taken social media by storm.

The woman dressed in a black and neon green athleisure outfit kept on dancing to a popular Indonesian song, “Ampun Bang Jago”, as black SUVs can be seen driving up to a security checkpoint on the road leading to the Assembly of the Union complex behind her. Unaware, her camera filmed the moment the military swept in to seize power by detaining state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior ruling party figures before the new parliament convened its first meeting.

In the video, as she continued her routine, sirens can be heard in the background as vehicles appear, including two mounted with weapons.

Una mujer hizo su clase de aerobic sin darse cuenta de que estaban dando el golpe de Estado en Myanmar. Y pues puede verse como el convoy de militares llega al parlamento. pic.twitter.com/fmFUzhawRe — Àngel Marrades (@VonKoutli) February 1, 2021

As the video went viral — across social media sites — the woman was identified as Khing Hnin Wai, a 26-year-old physical education teacher, who claimed not to know that a coup was taking place when she was doing gymnastics.

Through her Facebook account, where she had posted the video originally, Hnin Wai uploaded a number of videos saying she has been exercising in the same location for the past couple of months.

Hnin Wai, while sharing the old videos, wrote, “It’s normal when I wake up in the morning,” adding others to ignore her first video caption. The woman, who works for the Ministry of Education and lives in a logging town just Naypyidaw, said she had another important thing on her mind, a fitness dance competition to win when she was filming the video.

She later added that as she danced, she eventually noticed helicopters and additional convoys mounted with heavy weapons passing her. Some of the officers gave her a smile as they rolled by, according to her Facebook post.

“The background scene and the music kind of match,” she wrote on Facebook, which has not yet been removed but barred from being embedded. “I was filming the clip for a competition before the morning’s news came out. What a memory!”

Beyond Myanmar the video has been watched by millions from around the world, who not only drew parallels to a dystopian world and an episode to Black Mirror, others on Reddit have started a photoshop challenge, morphing her against the backdrop of other historical events.

