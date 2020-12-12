Porn star banned from Instagram after intimacy ‘joke’ on CEO

Sunderland had uploaded a topless picture on her social media account which was allowed to stay up for a couple of weeks. (Source: Kendra Sunderland/Facebook)

Adult film star Kendra Sunderland has been banned from Instagram after she posted her nudes on the platform and claimed she was able to do so since she performed sex acts on CEO Adam Mosseri. However, a DailyMail report, said Sunderland had made the comments in a drunken state while Instagram has rubbished the claims.

Sunderland had uploaded a topless picture on her Instagram account, which according to the news website, was allowed to stay up for a couple of weeks. Sunderland had also posted several X-rated stories while bragging that the company didn’t initiate any action despite them being in violation of the social media site’s draconian rules regarding nudity. Her account was later removed from the platform.

Instagram has rubbished Sunderland’s claims and has denied any connection to Mosseri or any other company executive. They also denied that the adult movie star received any preferential treatment, the DailyBeast reported.

“Over a billion people use Instagram and at times that means we make mistakes. This account violated our policies and we’ve now removed it. This person has no connection to executives at our company, and claims that she received preferential treatment are baseless,” a Facebook representative told the news website.

Sunderland, in an interview with the news website, said she had had too many White Claws (alcoholic drink) when she made the claims. However, she said she was not sure if her account was taken down due to the content or her claims about Mosseri.

“I would be surprised if the other reason was why because I said it in such a joking manner. I never even really knew who the CEO of Instagram was, or anything. I’ve never met this person before in my life,” she told the website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd