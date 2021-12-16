Adorable video of an elephant pretending to eat a woman’s hat has internet laughing out loud

Elephants are known as extremely intelligent beings who often indulge in endearing behavior with humans. A recent video being circulated online shows that an elephant grabs the hat of a woman who is standing next to it. In the video, the woman exclaims that the hat was given to her by her sister. She then asks the elephant to return her hat and says, “Please can I have my hat back”. Funnily enough, the elephant takes the hat from its mouth and returns it amid much cheering from the onlookers. While it is unclear where the video was shot, but it can be assumed that it might be an elephant sanctuary.

The 26-second video has been seen over 12.9 million times. While some people gushed over the video, some raised questions about possible animal abuse that might have taken place to teach elephants this “trick”.

This elephant pretends to eat a woman’s hat… but then gives it back 😭😂

pic.twitter.com/OV0ZN8wC0F — Funny Supply (@FunnySupply) December 13, 2021

And this species and others are endangered due to human greed and over consumption. People are killing them just to cut off their horns for ivory. I’m reminded in the little ways why I became a vegetarian so long ago. — yoruichi shihōin (@SubalternU) December 15, 2021

Unfortunately I do believe it was trained, it’s a safari in Zimbabwe that’s known for unethical interactions with humans, there are other instances of this same thing happening, and videos regarding it had people holding bullhooks. — 🎄BurningJay🎄 (@Burniing_Jay) December 15, 2021

Earlier in October, a heartwarming video shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan showed a rescued baby elephant hugging a forest official. Another video of an orphaned baby elephant learning to walk again after suffering a bout of paralysis went viral.

Unfortunately, not all human encounters with these gentle giants are pleasant. In November this year, a horrifying video of an elephant attacking a tourist safari truck was shared on social media. Luckily no one was harmed in the incident.

A CAG report that came out earlier this month highlighted that the Indian railways and forest department has been unsuccessful in preventing elephant deaths. The report noted that as many as 61 pachyderms died in rail accidents between 2016 to 2019. Animal rights activists insist that encroachment, poaching, and unregulated human intrusion in wildlife have created a rise in elephant-human conflict.