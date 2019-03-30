Adorable dog runs a roasted sweet potato stall in Japan and Tweeple can’t have enough of it

There is hardly anything dogs can’t do, from dancing to performing CPR, the adorable four-legged animal seems to master it all. Their latest talent is running a business! Yes, a cute dog in Japan is breaking the internet, after photos of him running a roasted sweet potato stall went viral.
The three-year-old Shiba Inu identified as Ken-kun successful runs the stall alone in the island of Hokkaido. Although Ken-kun can’t collect the cash or make card payments or recommend customers best dishes, he keeps customers company by popping up in the stall when they arrive and charm its way with its cuteness.
The customers are required to pay the exact amount for each package kept in the stall. Stating the obvious, a sign beside the furry shopkeeper reads, “Because I am a dog, I can’t give you a change”. Each pack is priced at 100 Yen and if people pay more, the change simply gets spent on food and treats for the cute pooch.
The shop runs on a trust-based policy and customers are urged to put the money in the designated slot after selecting a package of the roasted snack. Well, in a literal sense it’s a self-service store and customers need to open the white box of delicacies placed in front and choose what they like.
This unusual shop was found by a Japanese local who tweeted about it and soon the tweet went viral. And soon, Japanese on social media couldn’t have enough of him.
犬の焼き芋屋さん
今回は買えました。 pic.twitter.com/Qhgm9Mwh3L
— Peridot (@hiroki99837) March 25, 2019
犬の焼き芋屋さん行ってきたワン（涙）。
ケンちゃんなまらおとなしくてかわいかったワン（涙）。
顔近づけてくれてなでなでいっぱいさしてくれたワン（涙）。
久々にさわる獣毛の感触たまらんかったワン（涙）。
お芋最後の1個でギリ買えたワン（涙）。
なんまら甘くておいしかったワン（涙）。 ↓ pic.twitter.com/1g6dCPPyxa
— 高木宣孝 (@hobby_space_jun) March 22, 2019
とある旦那からのLINE
「わんわんが焼き芋売ってる」
犬の、焼き芋屋さん、だと⋯？？#可愛すぎ pic.twitter.com/YNvmbI0Htl
— ひゅがた は ディーシー だった ！▼ (@hina_shii_ver2) March 18, 2019
Roasted sweet potatoes are extremely popular street food in Japan, especially in the winters and with a Shibu Inu managing the stall, this is clearly a hit, worldwide.