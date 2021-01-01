Adobe Flash Player is finally laid to rest, and people are mourning its death with memes

'End of an era': Many were left emotional as the company withdraw plugin's support.

After more than a decade of service, Adobe finally pulled the plug on its Flash Player plugin on the last day of 2020. As the company stopped its support for Flash, many bid a tearful goodbye to it online, with the hashtag #RIPAdobeFlash trending online.

The browser plug-in, which started its journey in 1996, brought rich animations and interactivity to the early web. While Adobe won’t start blocking Flash content until January 12, major browsers shut it down from January 1, Microsoft being the first.

Flash was about more than just animations. It also let online video sharing platforms such as YouTube stream high-quality video on computers but weren’t quite ready for the smartphone era. According to a BBC report, Abode continued to produce Flash for desktop computers, but the software suffered from multiple security flaws.

Although people were really looking forward to saying goodbye to the pandemic-scarred 2020, they weren’t too thrilled that the year also marked the end of their beloved plugin.

Adobe Flash support officially ends today. pic.twitter.com/NNLcFK2yPx — PCMag (@PCMag) December 31, 2020

Netizens, particularly gamers, bid adieu to the flash player, with many getting emotional as they went down memory lane sharing all old experiences made possible because of it.

#RipAdobeFlash

1996-2020

Thank you for making unique memories and making my childhood just a bit brighter. Gone but never forgotten.#AdobeFlashDeath #RIPflash — DemDarnKatz (@LucasHastings2) January 1, 2021

Good bye Adobe Flash Player. We had some good times. RIP pic.twitter.com/P02t6eH616 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 31, 2020

Wow. Today is the last day ever for Adobe Flash. 2020 was not joking around. — Aaron Levie (@levie) December 31, 2020

thanks Adobe Flash Player pic.twitter.com/UmqKuqnCVY — chocolate bread (@Biz_cutsss) December 31, 2020

Today is the day, that Adobe Flash dies… pic.twitter.com/FLOJ8io3DL — ⭐️📼Tape 📼⭐️ (ART RAFFLE!) (@TapeCassetteGuy) December 31, 2020

salute to adobe flash

these arent tears on my face, its just raining outside pic.twitter.com/EPC2lVp270 — MystikCyan (@MystikCyan) December 31, 2020

Please take a moment to honor our fallen brother.

We are in desperate times and slowly need to move on. You gave us countless hours of joyous games and videos. We will never forget you, Flash. Press “Get Adobe Flash Player Now” to pay respects. pic.twitter.com/YFvQsE2k0O — Ekto (@EktoHunter) December 31, 2020

Goodbye, Adobe Flash.

November 1996 – December 2020

It’s been fun.. pic.twitter.com/ZCK4LCLHM8 — Retiera (@Retierashia) December 31, 2020

who cares if the office is leaving Netflix, adobe flash is dying, and taking with it all the games that were my childhood pic.twitter.com/anh2XIOpPg — nerp (@Nerpi0) December 31, 2020

Today is the day when we lose our favourite 24 years old childhood maker. 😔 Reply with your favourite memories, moments or flash games/animation to admire and show respect on the Adobe Flash Player. HTML5 sounds great and all, but just won’t be the same… 😢 pic.twitter.com/BdP3yoKRb9 — FlameOut56 (@nathbusia) December 31, 2020

As Adobe will prevent Flash Player from displaying content from now on, it also means that it will affect many other animations and gaming platforms that depended on it. Farmville, which was decidedly the most popular of them all, too bid adieu after 11 years as gaming company Zynga closed the original version of its video game on New Year’s Eve as it relied on Flash to run.