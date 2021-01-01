scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Adobe Flash Player is finally laid to rest, and people are mourning its death with memes

Although people were really looking forward to saying goodbye to pandemic-scarred 2020, they weren't too thrilled that the year also marked the end of their beloved plugin.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 1, 2021 6:08:29 pm
'End of an era': Many were left emotional as the company withdraw plugin's support.

After more than a decade of service, Adobe finally pulled the plug on its Flash Player plugin on the last day of 2020. As the company stopped its support for Flash, many bid a tearful goodbye to it online, with the hashtag #RIPAdobeFlash trending online.

The browser plug-in, which started its journey in 1996, brought rich animations and interactivity to the early web. While Adobe won’t start blocking Flash content until January 12, major browsers shut it down from January 1, Microsoft being the first.

Flash was about more than just animations. It also let online video sharing platforms such as YouTube stream high-quality video on computers but weren’t quite ready for the smartphone era. According to a BBC report, Abode continued to produce Flash for desktop computers, but the software suffered from multiple security flaws.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Netizens, particularly gamers, bid adieu to the flash player, with many getting emotional as they went down memory lane sharing all old experiences made possible because of it.

As Adobe will prevent Flash Player from displaying content from now on, it also means that it will affect many other animations and gaming platforms that depended on it. Farmville, which was decidedly the most popular of them all, too bid adieu after 11 years as gaming company Zynga closed the original version of its video game on New Year’s Eve as it relied on Flash to run.

