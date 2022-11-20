scorecardresearch
Watch: Adele’s ‘magical’ exit at much-awaited Las Vegas show thrills fans

Singer Adele’s musical residency at the Colosseum theatre in Las Vegas will run for a total of 32 shows scheduled till November 25.

British singer-songwriter Adele started her Las Vegas residency show on Friday after a delay of almost a year. The much-awaited show had a set list of Adele’s biggest hits such as Easy On Me, Send My Love, Skyfall and Set Fire to the Rain. The housefull show, held at the famous Colosseum theatre in Las Vegas, started with Adele’s 2015 hit Hello.

However, it is a clip of Adele’s exit from the stage that is now going viral. The short video shows the 34-year-old British artist disappearing from the stage as a cloud of confetti falls on her. The clip was shared online by a popular Twitter page Pop Base (@PopBase) on Saturday.

“Adele disappeared into confetti to close out her first Vegas show,” its caption said. The 20-second video has already gathered over 1.7 million views and thousands of likes and retweets. The ‘magical’ exit was apparently executed using a motorised stage lift which pulled the singer down to the backstage area.

Admiring Adele’s performance, a Twitter user wrote, “she’s a legend, she’s an icon and she’s the moment” Another person said, “This has me laughing so hard for no real reason. Now that’s an exit 🤣”.

A residency is a series of concerts – often involving at least 10 shows – that is similar to a concert tour. However, it is only performed at one location. Adele’s residency at the Colosseum theatre will run for a total of 32 shows scheduled till November 25.

Last year, the Grammy-winning artist had announced the postponement of her shows owing to production delays and the health of her crew members who had been infected with Covid-19.

