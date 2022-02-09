Adele breaks Guinness World Record for most BRIT awards won for Album of the Year

Adele has smashed the Guinness World Record for winning the most number of BRIT Awards for Album of the Year by a solo artist. The north-London born diva won the BRIT Awards for Mastercard Album of the year for the third time for 30.

Congrats Adele for breaking the record for most BRIT awards won for Album of the Year by a solo artist during the @BRITs 👏 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 8, 2022

the third win of the night for @Adele as ’30’ takes home @MastercardUK Album of the Year! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/BLbUxC9tz8 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

Adele was cited as saying on the BRIT Awards’ website that her album 30 was written as a way of explaining her divorce to her son Angelo and includes intimate voice notes between the pair. “This album was all of our journey, not just mine,” Adele told the Associated Press. “I am very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting an album out that was about something so personal to me because not many people do stuff like that anymore,” she added.

After the release of 25 in 2015, 30 gives a glimpse into the artist’s life. She had won the Album of the Year awards in 2012 and 2016.

Adele also became the first-ever recipient of the Artist of the Year award and her Easy on Me won the Song of the Year award. The separate male and female artist categories for the awards were scrapped by BRITS in November last year. BRITS organisers said artists would be celebrated “solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them,” as per the AP report.

While receiving the Artist of the Year award, Adele was cited as saying by AP that she understood the reasons for the change. “I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do. I am really proud of us,” she added.

“I always love coming home” 🇬🇧 Congratulations to @Adele for winning Song of the Year with Mastercard @BRITs #BRITs pic.twitter.com/KdJRRIkdLp — MastercardUK (@MastercardUK) February 8, 2022

The total number of BRIT Awards won by Adele add up to 12 since getting the first-ever Rising Star Award in 2008. Her I Drink Wine performance during the 2022 BRIT Awards ceremony enthralled the audience at London’s 02 Arena on Tuesday.