‘Girls just wanna have fun’: Adam Levine dons dress to twin with daughters, wife in family picture

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine on Tuesday shared an adorable family photo on Instagram, which is now being widely shared on social media. In the picture, the 42-year-old was seen in a tie-dye maxi dress to match his wife Behati Prinsloo, and their daughters Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3.

“Girls just wanna have fun,” Levine captioned the picture which shows the foursome holding hands, with their backs turned to the camera.

Take a look at the picture here:

The “Girls Like You” singer last shared a picture of his family last month when they celebrated the third birthday of their daughter Gio. The picture delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the picture has garnered over a million likes.