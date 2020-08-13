Twitter user’s challenge involving ad taglines prompts hilarious reactions online

From popular ad slogans of LG to Coca Cola, many came up with funny versions of the slogans. (Picture credit: Twitter/Vijayendra Mohanty)

A Twitter user has come up with a hilarious challenge: to combine catchy advertisement slogans, with the phrase ‘Not in bed’. And the results are hilarious.

Author Vijayendra Mohanty took to Twitter on Wednesday and challenged people to tweet out advertisement slogans, ending it with the phrase ’not in bed’.

From popular ad slogans of LG to Coca Cola, Many came up with funny versions of the slogans. Take a look here:

McDonald’s: I’m lovin’ it, but not in bed. — Coryl Addy | on hiatus (@corylwrites) August 12, 2020

Amul, utterly butterly delicious, but not in bed — Ahalya (they/she) (@floopilicious) August 12, 2020

Volkswagen: think small, but not in bed 🤣 — meera (@rationalleftie) August 12, 2020

thums up: Taste the thunder, but not in bed — The Real Ban (@The_RealBan) August 12, 2020

Nike: Just Do It, but not in bed — Javi 🎗️ 𝔄𝔯𝔰𝔢𝔫𝔞𝔩 (@futbolesqueAFC) August 12, 2020

Burger King- Be Your way, but not in bed. — Honey (@honeykmr) August 12, 2020

Tata sky: isko laga dala to life jhinga-la-la, but not in the bed — Amardeep S Reen (@amarxeon) August 12, 2020

Accenture: High Performance. Delivered. But not in bed. — Akshay । అక్షయ్ (@cydonian) August 12, 2020

State Bank of India: The nation banks on us, but not in bed. — Akshay (@sunno_yaar) August 12, 2020

Coca-Cola: share a coke ,but not in bed — ऋषभ (@rishav280796) August 12, 2020

Thumps Up : Kuch Tufaani Karte hai, but not in bed. — Sabir S. (@sabir72247) August 13, 2020

Eg, LIC :Zindagi ke saath bhi zindagi ke baad bhi but not in bed — Zaki Alan (@CrazyZakiAlan1) August 12, 2020

LG: life is good, but not in bed 😭 — Rum n broke🤔🏳️🌈🇮🇳 (@citizenbolario) August 12, 2020

Amaron: Lasts long, really long, but not in bed — Rum n broke🤔🏳️🌈🇮🇳 (@citizenbolario) August 12, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd