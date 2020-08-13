scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Twitter user’s challenge involving ad taglines prompts hilarious reactions online

Author Vijayendra Mohanty took to Twitter on Wednesday and challenged people to tweet out any ad slogans, along with the phrase ’not in bed’.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 13, 2020 1:44:05 pm
Ad slogans, not in bed, Vijayendra Mohanty, Twitter, Trending news, Indian Express news.From popular ad slogans of LG to Coca Cola, many came up with funny versions of the slogans. (Picture credit: Twitter/Vijayendra Mohanty)

A Twitter user has come up with a hilarious challenge: to combine catchy advertisement slogans, with the phrase ‘Not in bed’. And the results are hilarious.

Author Vijayendra Mohanty took to Twitter on Wednesday and challenged people to tweet out advertisement slogans, ending it with the phrase ’not in bed’.

From popular ad slogans of LG to Coca Cola, Many came up with funny versions of the slogans. Take a look here:

