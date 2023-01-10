scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Netizens want this ad against racist landlords and housing discrimination to run again

The ad featured former New York mayor Ed Koch in the end.

NY mayor Ed Koch, actor Mr T, NBC The A Team, best vintage ads, housing discrimination while renting, best old advertisements, Indian Express Ed Koch made a name for himself by launching a $5.4 billion public housing program that is credited with building more than 150,000 units of affordable housing in Harlem, Bushwick, and the South Bronx areas of New York.
Listen to this article
Netizens want this ad against racist landlords and housing discrimination to run again
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

It is a well-known fact that many marginalised groups face several challenges while renting a house. In response to the housing discrimination, authorities in New York had made a public service announcement advertisement.

The vintage TV ad warns landlords against any kind of discrimination while renting out their property and asks people to seek assistance from the NYC Fair Housing force if they are disfavoured on the basis of their race, sexuality, age, disability, or religion.

ALSO READ |Kerala RWA posts questionable instructions for tenants, criticised for moral policing

The ad features popular actor Mr T and Ed Koch who served as New York’s mayor from 1978 to 1989. While Mr T became famous in the 1980s for his role in NBC’s action drama series The A-Team, Ed Koch made a name for himself by launching a $5.4 billion public housing program that is credited with building more than 150,000 units of affordable housing in Harlem, Bushwick, and the South Bronx areas of New York.

On Monday, journalist David Weiner shared this ad on Twitter. Weiner wrote, “Can’t believe I’ve never seen this commercial of Mr. T threatening racist landlords”.

This tweet soon went viral with over two lakh views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “As a Fair Housing advocate and A-Team fan, this might just be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

Another person said, “Wow – it’s really stark that among disadvantaged groups he mentions handicapped. Don’t hear that much nowadays. Whatever happened to those guys?!”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:56 IST
Next Story

Scientists chip away at how ancient Roman concrete stood test of time

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close