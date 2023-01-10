Netizens want this ad against racist landlords and housing discrimination to run again

It is a well-known fact that many marginalised groups face several challenges while renting a house. In response to the housing discrimination, authorities in New York had made a public service announcement advertisement.

The vintage TV ad warns landlords against any kind of discrimination while renting out their property and asks people to seek assistance from the NYC Fair Housing force if they are disfavoured on the basis of their race, sexuality, age, disability, or religion.

The ad features popular actor Mr T and Ed Koch who served as New York’s mayor from 1978 to 1989. While Mr T became famous in the 1980s for his role in NBC’s action drama series The A-Team, Ed Koch made a name for himself by launching a $5.4 billion public housing program that is credited with building more than 150,000 units of affordable housing in Harlem, Bushwick, and the South Bronx areas of New York.

On Monday, journalist David Weiner shared this ad on Twitter. Weiner wrote, “Can’t believe I’ve never seen this commercial of Mr. T threatening racist landlords”.

This tweet soon went viral with over two lakh views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “As a Fair Housing advocate and A-Team fan, this might just be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Another person said, “Wow – it’s really stark that among disadvantaged groups he mentions handicapped. Don’t hear that much nowadays. Whatever happened to those guys?!”.