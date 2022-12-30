Actress Alyson Stoner surprises stand-up comedian who made joke about her

American actress Alyson Stoner surprised a stand-up comedian who had made a joke about her and it went viral. Connor King, a stand-up comedian, did a routine in which he said, “My first crush growing up was an actress named Alyson Stoner.” The joke was about King having a crush on Stoner and how once he got an opportunity to meet her at a movie theatre. However, he made a faux pas when he met her that left him embarrassed.

Stoner in an Instagram video said she decided she would go to one of his shows and just chill in a back corner. And she did exactly that, as she sat in an indiscernible corner at one of his shows. However, she met him after it ended and they also clicked photographs together. She said, “It’s a full circle moment. So, the internet wins.”

“The internet made this happen. It was great to finally meet you @connorkingme. Alt. text: A vlog of Alyson with curly brown hair wearing a grey turtleneck, documenting their journey heading to a comedy show to surprise comedian Connor King,” Stoner captioned the video.

Posted three days ago, the clip has amassed more than 2.2 million views.

“I love that you did this!!” commented a user. “He’s actually what led me to your page. I didn’t know you had a public Instagram and I’m happy I found your content,” said another. “This is so sweet and kind!” wrote a third.